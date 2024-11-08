Jon Jones is excited to unleash now-legal 12-6 elbows on Stipe Miocic at UFC 309: “I’ve been training extensively on different 12-6 elbow attacks”

By Harry Kettle - November 8, 2024

UFC legend Jon Jones has said he’s excited to unleash 12-6 elbows on Stipe Miocic now that they’re officially legal in mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones

As we know, Jon Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He has a record that nobody can dispute and next weekend, he’ll attempt to successfully defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic.

He does, however, have one loss on his record – a DQ that came as a result of 12-6 elbows. In the present day, 12-6 elbows have been ruled legal to use in MMA fights, as of the UFC Edmonton event.

When discussing this in a recent interview, Jones sent out a warning shot to Miocic.

Jones excited to take advantage of 12-6 rule

“It just makes me wish that disqualification was overturned – that’s the biggest feeling I had when I learned that rule is no more,” Jones told Kevin Iole.

“On the other hand, I accept the move more than ever now, and I’ve been training extensively on different 12-6 elbow attacks. It’s funny because it’s been such a no-no move, so you train yourself not to go there. Now that I’m able to use that strike – it’s a very devastating strike because it opens up so many more options, both on the feet and on top. I’m excited to be one of the first UFC athletes to legally display it at Madison Square Garden.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you believe we will see Jon Jones utilize the 12-6 elbow rule in the main event of UFC 309? Are you convinced that he will be able to successfully defeat Stipe Miocic next weekend and if so, how will he get the job done? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

