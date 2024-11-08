Jon Jones is excited to unleash now-legal 12-6 elbows on Stipe Miocic at UFC 309: “I’ve been training extensively on different 12-6 elbow attacks”

UFC legend Jon Jones has said he’s excited to unleash 12-6 elbows on Stipe Miocic now that they’re officially legal in mixed martial arts.

As we know, Jon Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He has a record that nobody can dispute and next weekend, he’ll attempt to successfully defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic.

He does, however, have one loss on his record – a DQ that came as a result of 12-6 elbows. In the present day, 12-6 elbows have been ruled legal to use in MMA fights, as of the UFC Edmonton event.

When discussing this in a recent interview, Jones sent out a warning shot to Miocic.