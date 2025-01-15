Mike Tyson makes huge $13 million purchase following Jake Paul fight

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has made a big purchase following his blockbuster showdown with Jake Paul.

When Mike Tyson first agreed to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match, it’s safe to say some were concerned. Tyson is approaching his 60s, whereas Paul seems to be right in the middle of his physical prime. Still, millions tuned in to watch it on Netflix, with ‘The Problem Child’ managing to come away with the victory.

Tyson wasn’t really able to get going outside of a few flurries here and there, and that’s being generous. Alas, while many decided to point and laugh, nobody could deny that he did well to receive a pretty substantial payday.

According to a report from Palm Beach Post, it seems as if he’s opted to celebrate in style.