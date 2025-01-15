Mike Tyson makes huge $13 million purchase following Jake Paul fight
Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has made a big purchase following his blockbuster showdown with Jake Paul.
When Mike Tyson first agreed to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match, it’s safe to say some were concerned. Tyson is approaching his 60s, whereas Paul seems to be right in the middle of his physical prime. Still, millions tuned in to watch it on Netflix, with ‘The Problem Child’ managing to come away with the victory.
Tyson wasn’t really able to get going outside of a few flurries here and there, and that’s being generous. Alas, while many decided to point and laugh, nobody could deny that he did well to receive a pretty substantial payday.
According to a report from Palm Beach Post, it seems as if he’s opted to celebrate in style.
Tyson makes big purchase
As per the report, Tyson now owns a home in the Delray Beach area that is worth $13 million. It’s part of the exclusive Tierra del Rey Estates, with the warranty deed being filed on January 13. The sale is for a 2.7-acre lot with a lake.
While it’s purely speculation, you’d have to imagine that this stems from the money he was able to earn from fighting Jake Paul. He didn’t get the result he wanted on the scorecards, but he certainly came away with a whole lot more than what he went in with.
If you were in Mike Tyson’s position, what would’ve been your first major purchases after fighting Jake Paul? Do you believe this will lead to the veteran deciding to take more fights, or have we seen him in the ring for the final time? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
