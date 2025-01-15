Mike Tyson makes huge $13 million purchase following Jake Paul fight

By Harry Kettle - January 15, 2025

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has made a big purchase following his blockbuster showdown with Jake Paul.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

When Mike Tyson first agreed to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match, it’s safe to say some were concerned. Tyson is approaching his 60s, whereas Paul seems to be right in the middle of his physical prime. Still, millions tuned in to watch it on Netflix, with ‘The Problem Child’ managing to come away with the victory.

RELATED: Mike Tyson admits to feeling depressing following loss to Jake Paul: “Now I have to get back to living”

Tyson wasn’t really able to get going outside of a few flurries here and there, and that’s being generous. Alas, while many decided to point and laugh, nobody could deny that he did well to receive a pretty substantial payday.

According to a report from Palm Beach Post, it seems as if he’s opted to celebrate in style.

Tyson makes big purchase

As per the report, Tyson now owns a home in the Delray Beach area that is worth $13 million. It’s part of the exclusive Tierra del Rey Estates, with the warranty deed being filed on January 13. The sale is for a 2.7-acre lot with a lake.

While it’s purely speculation, you’d have to imagine that this stems from the money he was able to earn from fighting Jake Paul. He didn’t get the result he wanted on the scorecards, but he certainly came away with a whole lot more than what he went in with.

If you were in Mike Tyson’s position, what would’ve been your first major purchases after fighting Jake Paul? Do you believe this will lead to the veteran deciding to take more fights, or have we seen him in the ring for the final time? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Tyson Fury Frank Warren

Frank Warren responds to Tyson Fury's latest retirement announcement following second loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2025
Canelo Alvarez

REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford slated for September in Las Vegas

Josh Evanoff - January 13, 2025

According to a recent report, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to finally meet in the boxing ring.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney
Devin Haney

REPORT | Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney rematch is official, controversial lawsuit dropped

Josh Evanoff - January 13, 2025

According to a recent report, boxing stars Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will collide again later this year.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury claims he's retiring: 'It's been a blast'

Fernando Quiles - January 13, 2025

Is Tyson Fury really walking away from pro boxing?

Tommy Fury, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Tommy Fury becomes the latest influencer boxer to callout Conor McGregor: "Fight the man who's beaten them all"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025

Tommy Fury has become the latest influencer fighter to call for a boxing match with Conor McGregor.

Roy Jones Jr

Roy Jones Jr. issues statement regarding possible Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025
Dana White, Turki Alalshikh
UFC

REPORT | Saudi Arabia, UFC and TKO Group set to create new professional boxing league

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

According to a recent report, Saudi Arabia’s PIF, and the UFC could announce a boxing league as soon as this month.

Conor McGregor, KSI
Conor McGregor

KSI offers to fight Conor McGregor as Logan Paul appears unavailable due to WWE schedule: "I'm very down"

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

It appears that Conor McGregor could meet KSI, and not Logan Paul, in the boxing ring next.

Eddie Hearn
Chris Eubank Jr.

Eddie Hearn says time is running out on lucrative boxing match: 'It's so tedious at times'

Fernando Quiles - January 6, 2025

Top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes the clock is ticking on making one long-requested fight a reality.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

UFC legend slams Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match

Harry Kettle - January 6, 2025

A UFC legend has taken the time to slam the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, noting that it made him want to vomit.