Joe Rogan explains why he loved watching Diego Sanchez fight

By Harry Kettle - January 15, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained what he loved about Diego Sanchez during his prime as a fighter.

Diego Sanchez

Over the years, Diego Sanchez has been involved in some absolutely crazy fights. As a mixed martial artist, he went out there and put it all on the line every single time. Of course, he had more than a few setbacks along the way, but in his prime he was near enough unstoppable.

RELATED: Former UFC title challenger Diego Sanchez reflects on “very traumatic experience” with Joshua Fabia: “I paid him money to get out of my life”

For fans of a certain age, Diego Sanchez was the epitome of a warrior. He wasn’t afraid of anybody and he lasted longer than so many others did at the elite level. Sure, he lost a fair few times, but that never discouraged him from picking himself up and marching forward.

In an interview from 2019 that was recently brought back into the limelight, Joe Rogan spoke about his admiration for Sanchez and what he brought to the table.

Rogan praises Sanchez

“That [dip in form] keeps a lot of guys from having the same enthusiasm and passion that they had when they were 22 and they pictured themselves on the cover of Fighter’s Only Magazine…

“When that dream has been shattered, and you’re just a really good fighter, some people lose their enthusiasm for the game… And then there’s Diego Sanchez, who doesn’t seem to give a f*** about any of that and is just there to wreck people.”

“I mean, when I saw Diego maul Mickey Gall, I was like ‘God damn, look at this guy, he’s lost zero enthusiasm in all these years of fighting’. And you got to realize, that guy won The Ultimate Fighter season 1 in 2005 and now we’re 14 years later – that’s crazy.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

