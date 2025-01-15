Joe Rogan explains why he loved watching Diego Sanchez fight

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained what he loved about Diego Sanchez during his prime as a fighter.

Over the years, Diego Sanchez has been involved in some absolutely crazy fights. As a mixed martial artist, he went out there and put it all on the line every single time. Of course, he had more than a few setbacks along the way, but in his prime he was near enough unstoppable.

For fans of a certain age, Diego Sanchez was the epitome of a warrior. He wasn’t afraid of anybody and he lasted longer than so many others did at the elite level. Sure, he lost a fair few times, but that never discouraged him from picking himself up and marching forward.

In an interview from 2019 that was recently brought back into the limelight, Joe Rogan spoke about his admiration for Sanchez and what he brought to the table.