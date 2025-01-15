Corey Anderson reacts to Bellator brand being terminated

By Harry Kettle - January 15, 2025

Corey Anderson has given his thoughts on PFL seemingly dissolving the Bellator brand following their purchase.

Corey Anderson

As we now know, PFL have officially eliminated the Bellator brand following their purchase in late 2023. It was confirmed by Donn Davis, with all events being branded under the PFL banner moving forward. One man who was always going to be impacted by that is Corey Anderson, the Bellator light heavyweight champion.

RELATED: Donn Davis announces official end of Bellator MMA brand: “All fight events and content will be PFL”

Anderson had a mixed career during his time with the UFC but under the Bellator umbrella, he was really able to flourish. He finally became a world champion, which is something that many always believed was possible for him.

Following the aforementioned news, Anderson had a few things to say on social media.

Anderson reacts to Bellator news

“Imagine being the champion of an organization chilling on the couch and your wife walks in and tells you “did you see this? Bellator is dead now?”… and all you can do is shrug your shoulders in confusion…. CUZ you still haven’t heard a thing. Lol Yeaaaah, that was me.”

Anderson also posted a message on his Instagram page.

“LAST OF A DYING BREED!! Sad to see the promotion that gave my family and I the American dream many wish for go away. But hopeful to see what the future brings. Two thing that will never change, my faith in God to continue guiding me through this life in the way I’m supposed to go. And that i will FOREVER be the Champion of the Bellator Organization. RIP to a great thing for many fighters. Thank you @kogan_mike and @therealscottcoker for an opportunity at LIFE! Let’s see what’s next!”

What should be next for Corey Anderson? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

