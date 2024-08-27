Belal Muhammad trolls Kamaru Usman with AI-Generated song

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is upping the ante in his trolling of former titleholder Kamaru Usman.

Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards by unanimous decision to win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 304. The title victory capped off a long road to the belt as he became the latest from Team Khabib to capture a world championship.

Muhammad hasn’t gone silent on his trash talk since climbing to the top of the welterweight mountain. He’s continuously hit back at his detractors, including Usman and others who picked against him at UFC 304.

Usman, after three consecutive losses, is nearing a potential UFC comeback. He hasn’t ruled out returning to the welterweight division for another charge at the title and Muhammad.

As Muhammad awaits his first title defense, he aimed at Usman on social media in the form of an AI-generated song.