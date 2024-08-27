Belal Muhammad trolls Kamaru Usman with AI-Generated song
UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is upping the ante in his trolling of former titleholder Kamaru Usman.
Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards by unanimous decision to win the UFC welterweight title at UFC 304. The title victory capped off a long road to the belt as he became the latest from Team Khabib to capture a world championship.
Muhammad hasn’t gone silent on his trash talk since climbing to the top of the welterweight mountain. He’s continuously hit back at his detractors, including Usman and others who picked against him at UFC 304.
Usman, after three consecutive losses, is nearing a potential UFC comeback. He hasn’t ruled out returning to the welterweight division for another charge at the title and Muhammad.
As Muhammad awaits his first title defense, he aimed at Usman on social media in the form of an AI-generated song.
Belal Muhammad continues to poke Kamaru Usman ahead of potential clash
In a recent tweet, Muhammad posted training footage of Usman accompanied by his latest trolling attempt.
“New album dropping soon,” Muhammad posted.
As of this writing, Usman hasn’t responded to Muhammad’s tweet.
Usman hasn’t competed since a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in October. Before that, he lost back-to-back title fights against Edwards, including a head-kick knockout at UFC 278.
Muhammad’s road to the UFC title came after dominant wins over Gilbert Burns, Demian Maia, and Stephen Thompson. He hasn’t lost in the Octagon since 2019; a unanimous decision defeat to Geoff Neal.
Muhammad will likely face unbeaten contender Shavkat Rakhmonov for his first title defense, but Usman remains in the mix. Ian Machado Garry is another name in the title picture to keep an eye on.
Muhammad and Usman could potentially be on a collision course inside the Octagon. For now, Muhammad’s attempts at mental warfare are adding fuel to the fire.
