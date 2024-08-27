Matt Brown puts blame on fighters, including himself, for fighter pay: “I never fought against the UFC about my pay”

By Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2024

Former UFC veteran Matt Brown believes that fighters are to blame for fighter pay, and admits he’s one of them.

Matt Brown

The topic of fighter pay in MMA has long been discussed. It’s no secret that the top MMA fighters make significantly less money in disclosed pay than elite level boxers. UFC CEO Dana White has said those fighters make substantially more than the disclosed payouts suggest, and has been adamant that those athletes can share what they truly make per fight if they wish to do so.

Brown says that if anyone should be blamed for the fighter pay situation, it’s the fighters themselves.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ DEFENDS DANA WHITE AGAINST CRITICS OF UFC FIGHTER PAY

Matt Brown Says Fighters Are to Blame for UFC Pay Situation

During an edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown shared that he believes fighters, including himself, are the ones to blame for what’s perceived as low pay.

“If anybody is to blame for fighter pay, it’s the fighters — and I’m one of them, at least formerly,” Brown said. “I never fought against the UFC about my pay. You’ve seen on Instagram, Twitter, different interviews where the fighters stick up for the UFC.

“I’ve never heard of a business in my life where the employees — if you want to call us employees or even subcontractors — where they’re going to say, ‘I shouldn’t be paid more, they’re paying me a perfect amount of money.’ That is so unbelievable to me.”

Brown admitted he did take issue with one aspect of his pay during negotiations with Dana White. “The Immortal” said White agreed with his stance and the two were able to come to terms on a deal.

Fighter pay is sure to continue being a hot topic for the foreseeable future, as the UFC’s business continues to boom.

Matt Brown UFC

