Belal Muhammad’s coach believes he has “hands like” Canelo Alvarez: “Leon better be ready for that”

Belal Muhammad’s striking coach believes UFC champion Leon Edwards has to fear his striking.

‘Rocky’ is set to defend his welterweight gold this Saturday night in the main event of UFC 304. Nearly eight months removed from a unanimous decision victory over Colby Covington, Leon Edwards will face Belal Muhammad. ‘Remember The Name’ hasn’t competed since a dominant decision win over Gilbert Burns last May.

While some might’ve forgotten, the UFC 304 main event is a rematch. Back in March 2021, the two went almost two rounds in a UFC Apex main event before a no-contest. For the majority of the action, Leon Edwards largely outstruck Belal Muhammad with ease. However, the welterweight contender has improved his striking leaps and bounds since then.

Well, that’s what his trainer Horacio Gutierrez believes. During the UFC 304 embedded series, the coach was seen training with Belal Muhammad. In a clip, Gutierrez hypes up the welterweight’s striking, comparing it to boxing champion Canelo Alvarez. With that in mind, the longtime coach believes that Leon Edwards should be cautious on the feet.

Belal Muhammad’s coach warns Leon Edwards about Belal’s boxing ahead of their UFC 304 championship bout: “We got him the Mexican boxing style. If you guys watch Canelo, Marquez, all those guys – Belal has the hands like that right now. So Leon better be ready for that.” (🎥:… pic.twitter.com/fxktc52oFH — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) July 23, 2024

Belal Muhammad’s coach warns UFC champ Leon Edwards of his improved striking

“We have been waiting for this opportunity for a couple of years already.” The coach stated in the UFC 304 embedded video clip, discussing Belal Muhammad’s UFC title shot against Leon Edwards.” There’s a little bit of unfinished business with Leon. [Belal]’s hands are really, really good right now. They’re sharp, and they’re fast.”

He continued, “We’ve got him the Mexican boxing style. If you watch Canelo, Marquez, all those guys. Belal has hands like that right now, so Leon better be ready for that.”

For what it’s worth, the comments don’t come as a big surprise. Despite primarily being a grappler for most of his MMA career, Belal Muhammad’s striking has grown a lot lately. Last year, ‘Remember The Name’ also revealed that he was taking inspiration from boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, in terms of avoiding damage on the feet.

What do you make of these comments from Belal Muhammad’s coach? Do you believe he will defeat Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304 on Saturday?