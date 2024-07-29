Leon Edwards promises to regain welterweight title in first statement after UFC 304 loss: “I will get this back in blood”

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will be back.

‘Rocky’ returned to the octagon on Saturday night in Manchester. The bout was Leon Edwards’ first since defeating Colby Covington in December, and he faced the rising Belal Muhammad. The two had previously competed back in March 2021, fighting to a no-contest due to an eye poke from the British fighter.

Three years later, they ran it back for the UFC welterweight title. Despite entering the bout a heavy favorite, Leon Edwards got much more than he expected on fight night. Instead, it was Belal Muhammad who executed a wrestling-heavy gameplan, and emerged with a unanimous decision victory. With the loss, Edwards’ title reign was over, and his 13-fight unbeaten streak was snapped.

A few days removed from the loss, Leon Edwards has broken his silence on social media. In a post on Instagram, the former UFC welterweight champion thanked fans for their support, while also stating that he would be back. Edwards ended the post by stating that he would “get this back in blood”, likely referring to the welterweight title.

Leon Edwards releases statement following UFC 304 title loss to Belal Muhammad

However, it will likely take a bit of time for Leon Edwards to fight for UFC gold again. Following Belal Muhammad’s victory on Saturday night, ‘Remember The Name’ was asked about a potential trilogy fight. There, the newly crowned champion stated that he wouldn’t give the former titleholder an instant title shot.

Instead, Muhammad would like to see Leon Edwards fight back to a title fight. The champion stated that he wouldn’t fight his rival until three years had passed and that he was happy with making the Brit wait. With that in mind, the 33-year-old won’t be facing Edwards anytime soon.

For what it’s worth, Belal Muhammad already has no shortage of title challengers. Following his win at UFC 304, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kamaru Usman showed interest in being his first title defense.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC welterweight champion? Who do you want to see Leon Edwards fight next?