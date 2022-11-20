KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing match set for January 14

KSI and Dillon Danis will settle their beef in the boxing ring as it was announced this evening that the pair will meet on January 14th.

The news comes just a day after KSI and Danis had an altercation at the Misfits 003 boxing weigh-ins. Danis, who rose to fame as Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach, crashed yesterday’s event and got into a scuffle with the owner and face of the upstart promotion, YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI. As seen in the video below, Danis hit KSI with a drink and what appeared to be a jab to the face.

KSI most recently competed in August, where he knocked out two opponents in one night at an event in London. Prior to that the rapper had scored a split decision victory over Logan Paul.

Meanwhile, Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA) has not competed in combat sports since scoring a first-round submission win over Max Humphrey (3-3 MMA) at Bellator 222 in 2019. With that said, ‘El Jefe’ has kept busy outside of the cage, making headlines for various incidents during his hiatus.

The KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing match will take place at the OVO Arena in Wembley, on January 14th. The event will air live on DAZN PPV.

Tonight’s Misfits 003 boxing event was headlined by a heavyweight fight between Hasim Rahman Jr. and short-notice fighter Greg Hardy. The result was an upset win for the former UFC fighter, who defeated the pro boxer by way of unanimous decision.

