Video | Dillon Danis gets into altercation with KSI and punched by Anthony Taylor at Misfits Boxing weigh-in

Dillon Danis got into multiple altercations during a weigh-in for Misfits Boxing 3 earlier today.

The jiu-jitsu artist has been out of the Bellator cage since a submission win over Max Humphrey. That win moved Danis forward to 2-0 in his MMA career, but he hasn’t seemed that interested in fighting in the sport anyway. He’s since targeted a move to boxing.

Along with that move to boxing, the Conor McGregor teammate has been linked to several names. Danis was supposedly in talks to face Logan Paul in January. He has also been linked to matchups with Jake Paul on several occasions.

Despite all that talk, Dillon Danis has yet to make his boxing debut. However, that hasn’t stopped him from showing up at the Misfits Boxing 3 weigh-ins earlier today. The card is headlined by UFC veteran Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.

The owner and face of the upstart promotion is YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI. ‘The Nightmare’ knocked out two opponents in one night in August and is looking to make his return at the start of 2023. The YouTuber is reportedly supposed to announce his next opponent tomorrow on DAZN, and it could be Danis.

While at the weigh-ins, Danis and KSI got into an altercation. The two went face-to-face when the Bellator fighter punched the YouTuber and threw a coffee at him. Luckily, the two were separated, and Danis went outside the building.

Once outside the building, he was confronted by Anthony Taylor. A Bellator veteran in his own right, ‘Pretty Boy’ has been featured on several YouTube boxing events. He’s also a key training partner for Jake Paul.

When outside, the two men got into an altercation as well. Anthony Taylor landed a hard right hand on Danis which sent him spinning. While the two MMA fighters were separated, there were many others who got in on the melee as well.

Luckily, no severe injuries appear to be sustained in the event. The Misfits Boxing 3 card is still set to go ahead tomorrow evening on DAZN.

What do you make of this news? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!