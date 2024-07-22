Dustin Poirier hopes that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson never comes to fruition: “He’s 60 years old”
Dustin Poirier has explained why he doesn’t want to see Jake Paul take on Mike Tyson in a boxing match later this year.
As we know, Jake Paul defeated Mike Perry this past weekend in their boxing showdown. Initially, however, he was supposed to be battling it out with heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson. Unfortunately, due to an illness, Tyson was forced to pull out. Now, their highly-anticipated collision has been postponed to November.
RELATED: Mike Tyson expresses concern over Jake Paul “jeopardizing” the biggest fight of his career
The expectation, as of this writing, is that it’ll still happen. Of course, nobody can know for sure, but that appears to be the direction of travel as Netflix prepare to stream the event across the globe.
There has been a lot of criticism of the event, largely due to Tyson’s age. In a recent interview, UFC legend Dustin Poirier weighed in on the situation.
Poirier questions Paul/Tyson
“I didn’t want that to happen,” Poirier said recently on The MMA Hour. “The guy is 60 years old. I didn’t want that to happen. And I hope it doesn’t. I don’t want to see Tyson go out there and get hurt. He’s 60 years old and he’s fighting a young guy who is athletic and has the money to put the best people around him and build a camp. He’s dangerous. I don’t have anything against [Paul]. I went to the [Tyron] Woodley [fight].”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
Regardless of whether you love it or you hate it, plenty of eyes will be tuning in to watch it.
What do you make of Jake Paul squaring off against Mike Tyson? How do you think the fight is going to go if it does proceed as planned? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Dustin Poirier Jake Paul Mike Tyson