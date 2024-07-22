Dustin Poirier hopes that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson never comes to fruition: “He’s 60 years old”

Dustin Poirier has explained why he doesn’t want to see Jake Paul take on Mike Tyson in a boxing match later this year.

As we know, Jake Paul defeated Mike Perry this past weekend in their boxing showdown. Initially, however, he was supposed to be battling it out with heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson. Unfortunately, due to an illness, Tyson was forced to pull out. Now, their highly-anticipated collision has been postponed to November.

The expectation, as of this writing, is that it’ll still happen. Of course, nobody can know for sure, but that appears to be the direction of travel as Netflix prepare to stream the event across the globe.

There has been a lot of criticism of the event, largely due to Tyson’s age. In a recent interview, UFC legend Dustin Poirier weighed in on the situation.