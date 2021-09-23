Video | Dillon Danis was subbed by a security guard prior to his arrest

New footage has surfaced of Bellator fighter Dillon Danis being choked by security prior to his arrest in New Jersey.

On Monday afternoon a video surfaced on social media (see that here) showing ‘El Jefe’ struggling with police officers before eventually being handcuffed and taken into custody.

The incident occurred outside of an establishment believed to be the Beachcomber Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, New Jersey

Shortly after news of his detainment was shared online, Dillon Danis took to Twitter where he shared the following message.

“You need people like me.” – Danis wrote.

Earlier today, new footage of the incident was released on social media that showed the Bellator fighter being choked out by a security guard prior to his eventual arrest.

Check out the unflattering footage of Dillon Danis tapping below:

Danis has not competed since June of 2019 where he scored a first round submission victory over Max Humphrey. ‘El Jefe’ was at one point doing his best to secure a boxing match with Jake Paul, however that fight seems unlikely given the YouTuber’s recent success.

Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA) was most recently scheduled to compete at Bellator 238 in January of 2020. Unfortunately, a knee injury suffered in training forced the self described “icon” to withdraw from the event.

In addition to his grappling prowess, Dillon Danis is perhaps best known as being the jiu-jitsu coach and close friend of UFC superstar Conor McGregor. His aforementioned knee injury actually occurred while helping the Irishman prepare for his UFC 246 showdown with Donald Cerrone.

