UFC Vegas 65 Bonus Report: Jack Della Maddalena one of four ‘POTN’ winners

Chris Taylor

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak.

Tonight’s light heavyweight main event resulted in a wild back and forth affair. Ion Cutelaba had a strong opening round, hurting Kennedy Nzechukwu and taking him down on multiple occasions. However, the ‘African Savage’ was able to weather the storm and wound up putting ‘The Hulk’ away with some nasty knees and punches early on in Round 2.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 65 featured a heavyweight contest between Chase Sherman and Waldo Cortes-Acosta. The result was a unanimous decision victory for Acosta.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Kennedy Nzechukwu, Ion Cutelaba, UFC, UFC Vegas 65

Performance of the night: Kennedy Nzechukwu pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Ion Cutelaba in tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 main event.

Performance of the night: Natalia Silva earned an extra $50k for her third-round knockout victory over Tereza Bleda. Silva connects with spinning back kick (see that here) to finish the fight.

Performance of the night: Jack Della Maddalena pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Danny Roberts.

Performance of the night: Muslim Salikhov earned an extra $50k for his third-round TKO victory over Andre Fialho.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 event?

