Jake Paul reacts to Dillon Danis’ “staged” altercation with KSI: “Then you go outside and get your ass whooped by some real ones”

Undefeated boxer Jake Paul has reacted to yesterday’s “staged” altercation between Dillon Danis and KSI.

Danis, who rose to fame as Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach, crashed yesterday’s Misfits 003 boxing weigh-ins and wound up getting into two separate altercations.

The Bellator MMA fighter originally got into it with the owner and face of the upstart promotion, YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI. As seen in the video below, Danis hit KSI with a drink and what appeared to be a jab to the face.

Shortly after that altercation, Dillon Danis proceeded to exit the venue but was chased down in the parking lot and confronted by Anthony Taylor. A Bellator veteran in his own right, ‘Pretty Boy’ decided to crack ‘El Jefe’ in the face with a big right hand for his disrespectful actions (see that below).

Now, twenty-four hours removed from those incidents, Jake Paul has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on what went down at Friday’s Misfits Boxing 3 weigh-ins.

As seen below, ‘The Problem Child’ is not buying the authenticity of the Dillon Danis – KSI altercation.

Nothing worse than a staged run in with coffee being thrown and then you go outside and get your ass whooped by some real ones. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 19, 2022

Tonight’s Misfits 003 boxing event is headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring former UFC fighter Greg Hardy taking on Hasim Rahman Jr.

