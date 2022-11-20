Gilbert Burns agrees to rematch Khamzat Chimaev at “any weight” following offer for UFC 283

Gilbert Burns has responded to Khamzat Chimaev’s suggestion for a rematch at UFC 283.

Burns and Chimaev did battle back in April. The three-round barn burner earned “Fight of the Night” honors and raised the stocks of both men. In the end, it was Chimaev who picked up the unanimous decision victory.

The two have had mutual respect since that bout, and have expressed interest in mixing it up again. In fact, Chimaev recently took to social media to throw out the possibility of fighting “Durinho” again.

“If Alex not ready to be killed, let’s do it again in Brazil, 84 kg this time,” Chimaev said.

Burns was quick to respond to Chimaev on Twitter.

“Any weight,” Burns said.

Back in July, Chimaev admitted to Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” that he felt he didn’t fight smart against Burns.

“Gilbert Burns was like one of the guys — his style is so hard for me to fight because he’s short, he’s grappler, you know? I’m wrestler, I’m boxer, but my boxing is going better when it’s guys that are taller like me, not short,” Chimaev said. “But I took that fight, I won that fight, now I fight with that guy [Nate Diaz].”

“I hope one day I fight again with him,” Chimaev said. “I was a little bit stupid in that fight, just going forward, I didn’t work my footwork, I didn’t show my boxing skills.”

“No, my coach [wants me to watch that fight]. I don’t want to watch. I want to fight.”

While Gilbert Burns said he’d fight Khamzat Chimaev at any weight, he told MMAJunkie that Chimaev should find a way to remain at welterweight.

“I hope so,” Burns said. “I know a lot of guys were celebrating that he’s going up. No, I want him to stay at 170. I think he can stay, just got to be disciplined, (but) it’s not just discipline. If you sign a contract and you put your name on it, you sign it, you gotta own it. You gotta be a man.”