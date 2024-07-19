VIDEO | Brawl breaks out during Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry faceoff
Jake Paul and Mike Perry’s final faceoff ahead of their Saturday boxing match ended in a chaotic scene.
Paul and Perry will square off in a cruiserweight, eight-round bout on Saturday in Tampa, FL. This booking came to fruition after Paul’s original opponent, heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson, was scratched from the card due to a recent health scare.
Paul and Perry are expected to put on one of the biggest fights of the summer, and arguably Paul’s biggest test in the boxing ring. Perry makes his return to professional boxing after a long, successful tenure in BKFC.
While there’s some mutual respect between the two sides, tensions have ramped up between Paul and Perry ahead of fight night. They had a heated face-to-face interview earlier in the week that went viral.
In their final face-to-face encounter before the fight, Paul and Perry came forehead-to-forehead on the stage. The two boxers shoved each other and chaos ensued, forcing security personnel and their respective teams to intervene.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry reaches new intensity level
Watch the heated final faceoff between Paul and Perry below.
🔥👊 Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry face offs ends in a BRAWL after just a little push.
🎥 @betr pic.twitter.com/JTSzlooPol
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 19, 2024
Paul returns to the boxing ring after knocking out Ryan Bourland in March. He’s won three consecutive fights since suffering his first career loss to Tommy Fury last year.
Paul defeated Nate Diaz and Andre August in 2023, rebounding nicely from the split decision defeat to Fury. He enters the fight with Perry with a 9-1 professional boxing record.
While Perry has plenty of valuable experience in bare-knuckle boxing and MMA, this latest boxing venture will be his toughest test. His last professional boxing match was against Kenneth McNeil in 2015, falling by fourth-round knockout.
Paul and Perry, two former sparring partners, will collide in the boxing ring on Saturday night. If their final pre-fight faceoff is any indication, fans are in for a treat.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Perry