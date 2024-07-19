VIDEO | Brawl breaks out during Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry faceoff

Jake Paul and Mike Perry’s final faceoff ahead of their Saturday boxing match ended in a chaotic scene.

Paul and Perry will square off in a cruiserweight, eight-round bout on Saturday in Tampa, FL. This booking came to fruition after Paul’s original opponent, heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson, was scratched from the card due to a recent health scare.

Paul and Perry are expected to put on one of the biggest fights of the summer, and arguably Paul’s biggest test in the boxing ring. Perry makes his return to professional boxing after a long, successful tenure in BKFC.

While there’s some mutual respect between the two sides, tensions have ramped up between Paul and Perry ahead of fight night. They had a heated face-to-face interview earlier in the week that went viral.

In their final face-to-face encounter before the fight, Paul and Perry came forehead-to-forehead on the stage. The two boxers shoved each other and chaos ensued, forcing security personnel and their respective teams to intervene.