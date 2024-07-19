Raul Rosas Jr. booked for return at UFC 306 Sphere event

By Curtis Calhoun - July 19, 2024

UFC bantamweight prospect Raul Rosas Jr. will face another proven veteran for his next Octagon challenge at UFC 306.

Raul Rosas Jr.

According to Rosas’s management, Iridium Sports Agency, he has signed the dotted line to face Aoriqileng at UFC 306 on September 14. UFC 306 will be the UFC’s one-off event at the Las Vegas Sphere venue.

Rosas returns to the Octagon after a submission victory against Ricky Turcios at UFC Louisville last month. He has won back-to-back fights since suffering his first career defeat at UFC 287; including a first-round knockout over Terrence Mitchell.

Rosas, 19, is the youngest athlete on the UFC roster. He became the UFC’s youngest-ever signee when he defeated Mando Gutierrez on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022.

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng added to UFC 306

Rosas will face another proven veteran in Aoriqileng, whose last fight ended in a no-contest against Daniel Marcos in February. Before that, he won three of his previous four fights, including a first-round knockout against Cameron Else.

The Aoriqileng vs. Marcos fight ended in a no-contest after an unintentional groin strike. The matchup wasn’t rescheduled following the anticlimactic ending.

Aoriqileng has fought at bantamweight and flyweight during his UFC tenure. After back-to-back losses to Jeff Molina and Cody Durden, he opted to make the full-time transition to bantamweight.

Rosas won his UFC debut by submitting Jay Perrin at UFC 282. His next fight against Rodriguez snapped an eight-fight unbeaten streak to begin his professional career.

Rosas vs. Aoriqileng adds to a growing card at UFC 306. The card’s main event has yet to be announced, as of this writing, although Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili is the reported favorite to fill the slot.

Irene Aldana, Michel Pereira, and Anthony Hernandez are among the rising stars set to return at UFC 306 alongside Rosas and Aoriqileng.

Raul Rosas Jr. UFC

