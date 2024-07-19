Raul Rosas Jr. booked for return at UFC 306 Sphere event

UFC bantamweight prospect Raul Rosas Jr. will face another proven veteran for his next Octagon challenge at UFC 306.

According to Rosas’s management, Iridium Sports Agency, he has signed the dotted line to face Aoriqileng at UFC 306 on September 14. UFC 306 will be the UFC’s one-off event at the Las Vegas Sphere venue.

Rosas returns to the Octagon after a submission victory against Ricky Turcios at UFC Louisville last month. He has won back-to-back fights since suffering his first career defeat at UFC 287; including a first-round knockout over Terrence Mitchell.

Rosas, 19, is the youngest athlete on the UFC roster. He became the UFC’s youngest-ever signee when he defeated Mando Gutierrez on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022.