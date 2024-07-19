Aljamain Sterling announces UFC 307 return against surging featherweight contender

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has announced his Octagon comeback for a showdown against another top featherweight contender.

Sterling hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 in April. He opted to transition full-time from bantamweight to featherweight following a knockout loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292.

Since the victory, Sterling has been linked to a slew of potential featherweight matchups, including a possible clash with recent UFC 303 victor Diego Lopes. He remains one or two more wins away from a potential featherweight title shot.

Sterling’s next UFC featherweight challenge is apparently set for October 5th, as he announced on social media.