Aljamain Sterling announces UFC 307 return against surging featherweight contender

By Curtis Calhoun - July 19, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has announced his Octagon comeback for a showdown against another top featherweight contender.

Aljamain Sterling

Sterling hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 in April. He opted to transition full-time from bantamweight to featherweight following a knockout loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292.

Since the victory, Sterling has been linked to a slew of potential featherweight matchups, including a possible clash with recent UFC 303 victor Diego Lopes. He remains one or two more wins away from a potential featherweight title shot.

Sterling’s next UFC featherweight challenge is apparently set for October 5th, as he announced on social media.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Movsar Evloev targeted for UFC 307

In a recent Instagram post, Sterling announced his return to the UFC Octagon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aljamain Sterling (@funkmastermma)

“At UFC 307, I’m taking that man’s 0!” Sterling posted Friday.

It didn’t take long for unbeaten featherweight Movsar Evloev to hint that he’s Sterling’s booked opponent.

“Considering your signature was written with a trembling hand, I know it’s safe to say that you are signing a bout agreement to fight ME!” Evloev replied to Sterling.

Evloev hasn’t fought since a win over Arnold Allen at UFC 297 back in January. He’s unbeaten in his professional MMA career with recent UFC wins over Lopes and Dan Ige.

Sterling is regarded as one of the greatest bantamweights of all time after a recent title reign. After winning the belt, he defended it against former titleholders Petr Yan, TJ Dillashaw, and Henry Cejudo.

The winner of Sterling vs. Evloev could potentially earn themselves a featherweight title shot. UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is expected to defend the title later this year against Max Holloway.

UFC 307 takes place on October 5th in Salt Lake City, UT. As of this writing, the Sterling vs. Evloev matchup has yet to be formally announced by the promotion.

