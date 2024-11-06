Jake Paul’s girlfriend expresses concern ahead of Mike Tyson bout: “He’s scary, he’s super strong”

Jake Paul’s partner has said she’s nervous heading into his scheduled boxing showdown with Mike Tyson next weekend.

As we know, Jake Paul will battle it out with Mike Tyson next Friday night in a blockbuster boxing match on Netflix. It’ll be streamed around the world and, as you can imagine, it’s considered to be a pretty controversial fight.

RELATED: Roy Jones Jr. shares surprising prediction for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match

The main reason for that is simple: Mike Tyson is much, much older than he was in his prime. He is breathing down the neck of 60 and in the eyes of many, it’s a pretty silly idea for him to be put into this kind of position.

However, some still feel as if he’s got a chance. As it turns out, Paul’s own girlfriend is feeling a bit concerned about the whole thing.