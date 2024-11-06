Jake Paul’s girlfriend expresses concern ahead of Mike Tyson bout: “He’s scary, he’s super strong”

By Harry Kettle - November 6, 2024

Jake Paul’s partner has said she’s nervous heading into his scheduled boxing showdown with Mike Tyson next weekend.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

As we know, Jake Paul will battle it out with Mike Tyson next Friday night in a blockbuster boxing match on Netflix. It’ll be streamed around the world and, as you can imagine, it’s considered to be a pretty controversial fight.

The main reason for that is simple: Mike Tyson is much, much older than he was in his prime. He is breathing down the neck of 60 and in the eyes of many, it’s a pretty silly idea for him to be put into this kind of position.

However, some still feel as if he’s got a chance. As it turns out, Paul’s own girlfriend is feeling a bit concerned about the whole thing.

Paul’s partner voices concern over Tyson fight

“I think you’re going to win but he’s the competitor that is the most scary to me,” she explained. “For me, if I look at him, he’s scary, he’s super strong and I’ve seen, like, videos of him. Of course he’s a little older now, but if you’ve ever been able to do that your body remembers it.

“He has that power forever… But also one thing about Jake is that he’s been doing this for like five years. I think that is worse than being almost 60 and your whole life you’re used to that power, you’ve trained so much your body will remember that.

“He’s had so many years of training, Jake didn’t even train five years ago. He didn’t do anything, he was partying, it’s not even comparable. He is 57 but he is strong and his body remembers how to fight, Jake has been doing this only a few years.

“So if someone started a few years ago in speed skating, they couldn’t even participate in the world championships. That’s not even possible, so what Jake is doing is already crazy, seriously.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

How will this fight play out? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

