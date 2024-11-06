Tracy Cortez forced out of UFC Tampa bout with Miranda Maverick
UFC star Tracy Cortez has been forced out of her scheduled UFC Tampa encounter with Miranda Maverick.
As we know, Tracy Cortez is one of the most intriguing prospects in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The 30-year-old has had a solid run in the promotion up to this point but in her last outing, she fell to a defeat against Rose Namajunas.
Alas, initially, she wasn’t even supposed to be fighting Namajunas. Instead, she was supposed to be colliding with Miranda Maverick. Ultimately, though, that contest didn’t happen with Cortez being pulled in order to take on Rose. Then, it was rearranged to take place at UFC Tampa later this year.
As per Nolan King, that’ll no longer be the case with Cortez being forced to pull out.
Tracy Cortez is out of her #UFCTampa bout vs. Miranda Maverick, multiple sources say. Story headed to @MMAjunkie. pic.twitter.com/45RnIDAYuq
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 5, 2024
Miranda Maverick may have lost her opponent Tracy Cortez by her reaction on her Instagram story for #UFCTampa
Maverick was always worried about Cortez pulling out of a fight with her and would be the 2nd time this year if this is the case 😳 pic.twitter.com/jd5bJ4bPcE
— Kevin (@realkevink) November 5, 2024
Cortez forced out of Maverick showdown
The report suggests that she sustained an injury but as of this writing, there’s been no announcement regarding what this means for Maverick. Miranda did, however, give her thoughts on the matter on social media.
“Crazy how some people can drop out of fights without even giving a reason it seems. Acting like nothing happened. Smh. I said this would likely happen. Six fights with five dropouts and still gets fights [mind blown emoji].”
For Cortez, the focus now will be on ensuring she can get back to full fitness. For Miranda Maverick, she’ll have a big chip on her shoulder whenever she’s ready to get back in there and compete.
Do you feel as if we will ever get the chance to see Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick square off inside the Octagon? Which of the two do you see going on to become a champion in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
