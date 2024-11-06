Tracy Cortez forced out of UFC Tampa bout with Miranda Maverick

UFC star Tracy Cortez has been forced out of her scheduled UFC Tampa encounter with Miranda Maverick.

As we know, Tracy Cortez is one of the most intriguing prospects in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The 30-year-old has had a solid run in the promotion up to this point but in her last outing, she fell to a defeat against Rose Namajunas.

RELATED: Tracy Cortez books UFC return opposite Miranda Maverick

Alas, initially, she wasn’t even supposed to be fighting Namajunas. Instead, she was supposed to be colliding with Miranda Maverick. Ultimately, though, that contest didn’t happen with Cortez being pulled in order to take on Rose. Then, it was rearranged to take place at UFC Tampa later this year.

As per Nolan King, that’ll no longer be the case with Cortez being forced to pull out.

Tracy Cortez is out of her #UFCTampa bout vs. Miranda Maverick, multiple sources say. Story headed to @MMAjunkie. pic.twitter.com/45RnIDAYuq — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 5, 2024