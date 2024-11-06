Tracy Cortez forced out of UFC Tampa bout with Miranda Maverick

By Harry Kettle - November 6, 2024

UFC star Tracy Cortez has been forced out of her scheduled UFC Tampa encounter with Miranda Maverick.

Tracy Cortez

As we know, Tracy Cortez is one of the most intriguing prospects in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The 30-year-old has had a solid run in the promotion up to this point but in her last outing, she fell to a defeat against Rose Namajunas.

RELATED: Tracy Cortez books UFC return opposite Miranda Maverick

Alas, initially, she wasn’t even supposed to be fighting Namajunas. Instead, she was supposed to be colliding with Miranda Maverick. Ultimately, though, that contest didn’t happen with Cortez being pulled in order to take on Rose. Then, it was rearranged to take place at UFC Tampa later this year.

As per Nolan King, that’ll no longer be the case with Cortez being forced to pull out.

Cortez forced out of Maverick showdown

The report suggests that she sustained an injury but as of this writing, there’s been no announcement regarding what this means for Maverick. Miranda did, however, give her thoughts on the matter on social media.

“Crazy how some people can drop out of fights without even giving a reason it seems. Acting like nothing happened. Smh. I said this would likely happen. Six fights with five dropouts and still gets fights [mind blown emoji].”

For Cortez, the focus now will be on ensuring she can get back to full fitness. For Miranda Maverick, she’ll have a big chip on her shoulder whenever she’s ready to get back in there and compete.

Do you feel as if we will ever get the chance to see Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick square off inside the Octagon? Which of the two do you see going on to become a champion in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Miranda Maverick Tracy Cortez UFC

Related

Jon Jones

CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster willing to support overturning Jon Jones' only ever loss

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2024
Nicolas Dalby UFC Sao Paulo
Nicolas Dalby

Nicolas Dalby forced to withdraw from UFC Vegas 100, Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos gets late notice opponent

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2024

Nicolas Dalby has been forced to withdraw from UFC Vegas 100 with Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos receiving a new opponent.

Cody Garbrandt
UFC

Cody Garbrandt forced out of UFC Vegas 100 fight against Miles Johns

Cole Shelton - November 5, 2024

UFC Vegas 100 has taken a hit as former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is out of his co-main event fight against Miles Johns.

Roy Jones Jr., Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr. shares surprising prediction for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match

Cole Shelton - November 5, 2024

Roy Jones Jr. has shared his prediction for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match next weekend.

Alex Pereira
UFC

VIDEO | Alex Pereira deals blows in body shot challenge wearing a bunny costume

Curtis Calhoun - November 5, 2024

Getting hit by UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is one thing, but getting hit by a bunny costume Pereira adds insult to injury.

Michael Chandler, Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan

Michael Chandler shares bold prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan rematch: "Absolutely smokes him"

Cole Shelton - November 5, 2024
Hiromitsu Miura, Carlos Condit
UFC

Former WEC title challenger Hiromitsu Miura passes away at 43

Josh Evanoff - November 5, 2024

Former WEC title challenger and professional boxer Hiromitsu Miura has passed away.

Nate Diaz
UFC

WATCH | Nate Diaz jokingly fights fan who asked him for autographed gloves: "Shoutout to homie"

Josh Evanoff - November 5, 2024

Former UFC star Nate Diaz recently decided to spar with a fan who wanted his autograph.

Daniel Cormier
UFC

UFC 308 fighter slams Daniel Cormier for 'Moron' comments about controversial win

Curtis Calhoun - November 5, 2024

UFC lightweight Rinat Fakhretdinov has responded to Daniel Cormier’s fiery remarks at a recent Q+A session in reaction to his post-UFC 308 criticism of the commentary team.

Ryan Hall
UFC

Ryan Hall details plethora of injuries and surgeries that has led to layoff

Cole Shelton - November 5, 2024

Ryan Hall is looking to make the walk to the Octagon again.