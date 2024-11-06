CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster willing to support overturning Jon Jones’ only ever loss

CSAC executive director Andy Foster has said he is willing to support overturning Jon Jones’ only defeat in mixed martial arts.

As we know, Jon Jones has never truly lost a fight in mixed martial arts. However, on his record, he does have a disqualification defeat next to his name. That came courtesy of an alleged illegal 12-6 elbow move during a fight against Matt Hamill. Ever since then, many of his fans have contested it, claiming it should be overturned to a no contest.

Jones himself has said as much and now, the discussion has resurfaced. That’s because the rules have officially been altered, meaning that 12-6 elbows are now considered to be legal in UFC fights.

Andy Foster was recently asked about this matter and he had the following to say.