CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster willing to support overturning Jon Jones’ only ever loss

By Harry Kettle - November 6, 2024

CSAC executive director Andy Foster has said he is willing to support overturning Jon Jones’ only defeat in mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones

As we know, Jon Jones has never truly lost a fight in mixed martial arts. However, on his record, he does have a disqualification defeat next to his name. That came courtesy of an alleged illegal 12-6 elbow move during a fight against Matt Hamill. Ever since then, many of his fans have contested it, claiming it should be overturned to a no contest.

Jones himself has said as much and now, the discussion has resurfaced. That’s because the rules have officially been altered, meaning that 12-6 elbows are now considered to be legal in UFC fights.

Andy Foster was recently asked about this matter and he had the following to say.

Foster backs Jones idea

“The rule, what it was then, is different now. It would be hard to go back. I would actually be supportive of getting rid of that, but it’s not my decision. But, yeah, I think it’s hard to go back with the rule being different to what it is now.”

“Yeah, to a no contest.”

“I didn’t like the way it was enforced back then, but that was 14 years ago. Look, we’re talking about 14 years later. At the time, I thought there were other ways they could handle that situation.”

Regardless of whether you love Jones or you hate him, there’s certainly a debate to be had on the matter.

Do you believe that Jon Jones’ one defeat in mixed martial arts should be overturned? What do you think is going to happen when he collides with Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 next weekend? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Jon Jones

