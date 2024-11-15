Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Fight Card, Start Times, Where to Watch

It’s almost time for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson to square off in an absolutely huge boxing match in Arlington, Texas tonight.

The wait is almost over. After months and months of build up, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to square off this evening at AT&T Stadium. In one of the biggest combat sports events of the year, Paul will go up against 58-year-old Tyson – one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

Of course, in the eyes of many, ‘The Problem Child’ is the one who has the real advantage here. He’s young, he’s a big power puncher, and he’s been active in recent years. Alas, given what we all know about Mike Tyson, it’s impossible to 100% rule him out of a fight like this.

There are plenty of questions from casual and hardcore fans regarding when the ring walks will happen, where you can watch and more. Courtesy of DAZN, we can provide you with a few answers.