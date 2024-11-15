Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Fight Card, Start Times, Where to Watch
It’s almost time for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson to square off in an absolutely huge boxing match in Arlington, Texas tonight.
The wait is almost over. After months and months of build up, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to square off this evening at AT&T Stadium. In one of the biggest combat sports events of the year, Paul will go up against 58-year-old Tyson – one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.
Of course, in the eyes of many, ‘The Problem Child’ is the one who has the real advantage here. He’s young, he’s a big power puncher, and he’s been active in recent years. Alas, given what we all know about Mike Tyson, it’s impossible to 100% rule him out of a fight like this.
There are plenty of questions from casual and hardcore fans regarding when the ring walks will happen, where you can watch and more. Courtesy of DAZN, we can provide you with a few answers.
MIKE TYSON HITS JAKE PAUL AT THE WEIGH IN #PaulTyson
—
LIVE ON NETFLIX
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/kFU40jVvk0
— Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2024
Paul vs Tyson – everything you need to know
“The preliminary card will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. CT, 10.30 p.m. UK, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. CT in the US, and 12 a.m. Saturday UK time.
Paul and Tyson’s main ring walk is expected to start at 4 a.m. in the UK and 11 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. CT in the US.”
- Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson; Heavyweight
- Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano; For Taylor’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s super-lightweight titles
- Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos; For Barrios’s WBC welterweight title
- Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes; Super-middleweight
- Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool; vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight title
- Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica; super lightweight
- Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell; featherweight
The event is set to be broadcast globally on Netflix. You can pay just $6.99 for an account in the United States.
What do you expect to happen when Jake Paul collides with Mike Tyson tonight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
