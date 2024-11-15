“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane happy to silence doubters: “They don’t know me” 

Newly minted ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane was ecstatic to shock the world by beating former three-weight king Anatoly Malykhin this past weekend.

The Senegalese sensation outworked Malykhin across five rounds in ONE 169’s main event last Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Many doubted the 32-year-old going into the bout, so Kane was overjoyed to snatch the throne. But he was even happier to silence his doubters in the process and become the first man to defeat Malykhin.

“People who are saying that [I couldn’t do win], they don’t really know me. I trained six months really hard for this, and I knew that I was going to beat him,” Kane said.

Kane now rides a four-fight winning streak to close out 2024, and he only wants the biggest fights that will entertain the fans the most.

The Senegalese giant is in ONE Championship to chase the big money fights and add highlight-reel performances to his resume. So, whether it’s a fresh face or an old foe, it doesn’t matter to “Reug Reug.” It’s all about lining his pockets.

“I’m just going to fight for the 100K [bonus], so whoever is going to bring me 100K, I’m going to fight him,” he said.