Dana White announces the UFC is permanently reverting back to old gloves: “There were a lot of complaints”

By Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

UFC president Dana White has announced that the promotion is moving back to their old gloves on a permanent basis.

UFC gloves

For the longest time, there’s been a debate regarding gloves in mixed martial arts. More specifically, people have been wondering what changes could and should be made to the ones used in the UFC. After a lot of deliberation, the company announced not so long ago that they’d be switching things up to a new design. One of the big reasons they did so was to try and prevent eye pokes, which is a common issue in the sport.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to stick. Following on from complaints by Jon Jones and other fighters, the UFC announced that they’d be using the old gloves for UFC 309 this weekend. Now, it’s been confirmed that the old gloves will be used exclusively moving forward.

When addressing the matter during the pre-fight press conference, Dana White had the following to say.

White confirms UFC gloves will revert back to old design

“There were a lot of complaints,” White explained. “We originally created these gloves to stop eye pokes. We had good intentions with ‘em. They didn’t work out, people weren’t happy with ‘em, so I actually made the decision. Called our Chief Operating Officer [Ike Lawrence Epstein] and said I’m switching the gloves. I want the old gloves back.”

Confirming that the change is permanent, White said, “Yes, the new gloves are now the old gloves.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with this move made by the UFC? How much of an influence do you believe Jon Jones had on the decision to change back? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

