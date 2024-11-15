Dana White announces the UFC is permanently reverting back to old gloves: “There were a lot of complaints”

UFC president Dana White has announced that the promotion is moving back to their old gloves on a permanent basis.

For the longest time, there’s been a debate regarding gloves in mixed martial arts. More specifically, people have been wondering what changes could and should be made to the ones used in the UFC. After a lot of deliberation, the company announced not so long ago that they’d be switching things up to a new design. One of the big reasons they did so was to try and prevent eye pokes, which is a common issue in the sport.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to stick. Following on from complaints by Jon Jones and other fighters, the UFC announced that they’d be using the old gloves for UFC 309 this weekend. Now, it’s been confirmed that the old gloves will be used exclusively moving forward.

When addressing the matter during the pre-fight press conference, Dana White had the following to say.