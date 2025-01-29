Jake Paul trashes MMA, says it’s becoming a weaker version of boxing: ‘It’s f*cking boring’

By Fernando Quiles - January 29, 2025

Jake Paul isn’t exactly gung-ho on the direction of mixed martial arts.

Jake Paul

Paul has made a splash in the world of boxing and has vowed to step inside the MMA cage under the PFL banner one day. Despite his claims to enter the world of MMA, “The Problem Child” believes the sport isn’t as entertaining as it once was. While some believe MMA has gotten better thanks to the evolution of the sport, Paul thinks it has made for some boring fights.

It’s why Paul feels boxing will stand the test of time.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ TORCHES CONOR MCGREGOR, JAKE PAUL, AND LOGAN PAUL: ‘YOU F***ING DORKS’

Jake Paul Thinks MMA Is Deteriorating

During an appearance on “All The Smoke,” Jake Paul shared his belief that MMA prizefighting has gotten worse from a fan perspective.

“MMA is not what it was,” Paul said. “That’s the truth of the matter. Boxing is bigger than ever. The biggest sporting event of the year in 2024 was boxing, whereas MMA is becoming a sh*ttier version of boxing essentially. It’s kickboxing because everyone is getting good takedown defense and everyone’s a black belt in jiu-jitsu. So, there’s no more submissions really, there’s not a lot of takedowns, and even if it is, it’s f*cking boring, but everyone’s good at takedown defense. So, it’s literally kickboxing.

“Guess who the biggest star of the sport is in MMA? Alex Pereira, who is a kickboxer because he’s knocking everyone out, and he’s the best one because no one can take him down, no one can submit him. So, he’s just knocking everybody out.”

As of late, Paul has teased doing something competitive with his brother, Logan, but it turns out the two won’t be fighting. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports that the Paul Brothers are gearing up for a reality show set to air on HBO Max.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul

Related

Jake Paul and Logan Paul

Fans react to Jake Paul and Logan Paul teasing fight

Harry Kettle - January 29, 2025
Jake Paul and Logan Paul
Jake Paul

Jake and Logan Paul tease March boxing match against each other: "The moment you've waited a decade for"

Josh Evanoff - January 28, 2025

It appears that Jake Paul and Logan Paul could be facing off in the boxing ring in March.

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor confirms UFC shot down rumored boxing match against Logan Paul: "They weren't into it"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

Conor McGregor has confirmed the UFC shot down his planned boxing match against Logan Paul.

Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford's team confirms massive Canelo Alvarez bout is slated for September: "David vs. Goliath"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

It appears that boxing superstars Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will indeed clash on September 13th.

Nate Diaz Conor McGregor UFC
Logan Paul

Nate Diaz mocks the Paul Brothers' recent run-in with Conor McGregor: "He would've f*cked you both up"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz got a good laugh seeing Conor McGregor run into the Paul brothers.

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul

WATCH | Jake Paul and Mike Tyson party at Donald Trump's inaugural ball

Josh Evanoff - January 21, 2025
Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia's boxing return announced for May against Rolando Romero, rival Devin Haney to compete on undercard

Josh Evanoff - January 20, 2025

Young boxing stars Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will be returning on the same card in May.

KSI, Wayne Bridge
KSI

KSI vs. Wayne Bridge canceled just days after Misfits Boxing announcement: "He crossed a line"

Josh Evanoff - January 20, 2025

Influencer-turned-fighter KSI needs a new opponent for his boxing return in March.

Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Nate Diaz torches Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul: 'You f***ing dorks'

Fernando Quiles - January 20, 2025

Nate Diaz roasted Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul during Inauguration Day.

Teofimo Lopez
Teofimo Lopez

Teofimo Lopez accuses Top Rank Boxing of career sabotage after Subriel Matías fight talks break down

Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025

Teofimo Lopez is taking Top Rank Boxing to task over what he believes is career sabotage.