Jake Paul trashes MMA, says it’s becoming a weaker version of boxing: ‘It’s f*cking boring’

Jake Paul Thinks MMA Is Deteriorating

During an appearance on “All The Smoke,” Jake Paul shared his belief that MMA prizefighting has gotten worse from a fan perspective.

“MMA is not what it was,” Paul said. “That’s the truth of the matter. Boxing is bigger than ever. The biggest sporting event of the year in 2024 was boxing, whereas MMA is becoming a sh*ttier version of boxing essentially. It’s kickboxing because everyone is getting good takedown defense and everyone’s a black belt in jiu-jitsu. So, there’s no more submissions really, there’s not a lot of takedowns, and even if it is, it’s f*cking boring, but everyone’s good at takedown defense. So, it’s literally kickboxing.

“Guess who the biggest star of the sport is in MMA? Alex Pereira, who is a kickboxer because he’s knocking everyone out, and he’s the best one because no one can take him down, no one can submit him. So, he’s just knocking everybody out.”

As of late, Paul has teased doing something competitive with his brother, Logan, but it turns out the two won’t be fighting. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports that the Paul Brothers are gearing up for a reality show set to air on HBO Max.

