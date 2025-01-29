Michael Page says he’s “happy” to wrestle Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia: “This is an MMA game”
Michael Page is happy to werstle Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia.
Page is set to move up to middleweight to face Magomedov and many expect it to be a fun striking fight. Both fighters are known for their striking, but both have said the other will wrestle. However, speaking at UFC Saudi Arabia media day, Michael Page made it clear that he is fine to wrestle Magomedov if that is a path to victory.
“The thing is, when I said it, I wasn’t talking about who was going to do it first. I simply said I would make him do it. I’m happy to shoot a takedown, this is an MMA game, I’m happy to do it, I’ve been working on that game,” Page said at media day. “But, I just don’t feel like I need to, there is a difference. I may get to a point where it may be worth draining him out on the floor and landing some shots, elbows on the floor so I may do that. But, I don’t think I will need to. Whereas, if he shoots for a takedown, it will be for a completely different reason. If I do it, it will be part of my game plan, if he does it, he’s in danger, that’s the difference.”
It is interesting that Michael Page thinks Shara Magomedov will only wrestle out of desperation. But, it now seems likely that Page will shoot for a takedown as he expects to have the advantage on the ground.
Shara Magomedov expects Michael Page to shoot for takedowns
Shara Magomedov is expecting Michael Page to wrestle him at UFC Saudi Arabia.
Magomedov thinks his striking will be too much for Page which will lead to the Brit to turn to wrestling.
“I’ve had 20 fights in MMA at this point, and I’ve never went for a takedown,” Magomedov said to MMAJunkie. “I watched his fights. It doesn’t look like he goes for takedowns too much. But I’m going to be that person. I’m going to make MVP be the first one to jump for a takedown.”
Michael Page is 22-3 as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Ian Machado Garry. In the UFC, Page is 1-1 as he won his debut against Kevin Holland by decision.
Shara Magomedov, meanwhile, is 15-0 as a pro and coming off a KO win over Armen Petrosyan. He’s a perfect 4-0 in the UFC.
