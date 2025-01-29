Nassourdine Imavov dismisses notion that Israel Adesanya is past his prime: ‘I don’t think he’s getting older’

By Fernando Quiles - January 29, 2025

Nassourdine Imavov doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya has lost a step.

Nassourdine Imavov Israel Adesanya

Imavov and Adesanya are scheduled to collide in the main event of a UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Night card this Saturday. Going into the fight, many are wondering if “The Last Stylebender” has fallen out of the elite tier at 185 pounds. Some have gone as far as to say the former two-time UFC middleweight champion is entering gatekeeper status.

It’s a notion that Imavov isn’t necessarily buying into.

Nassourdine Imavov Says Israel Adesanya Isn’t Past His Prime

During a recent media scrum ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia, Nassourdine Imavov was asked if he believes Israel Adesanya doesn’t look as fresh as he once did. Imavov isn’t ready to say that Adesanya is on the decline.

“I don’t think he’s getting older,” Imavov said. “I mean, if you look at the fight against DDP, he was doing very well. In my opinion, he was winning the fight before the submission. So, I think he’s gonna come very focused, very hungry, even though I don’t focus too much on himself. I focus more on myself and what I’m gonna do, the shape I’m gonna be in, in the fight, and I hope he’s gonna be in the best shape so I can beat the best Israel Adesanya.”

If Imavov can secure a victory over “Izzy” this weekend, it would be the biggest win of his pro MMA career. He’d certainly be one step closer to a title opportunity, although Khamzat Chimaev would likely remain ahead of him following the planned UFC 312 title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

