Nate Diaz torches Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul: ‘You f***ing dorks’

Nate Diaz Roasts Conor McGregor and Paul Brothers

Nate Diaz hopped on his ‘X’ page to share the video of Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul sharing a laugh. The Stockton native thinks the trio look like “dorks” and “nerds.”

Sit where your told at the big Inauguration Day u fukn dorks pic.twitter.com/iA6kWJluQN — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 20, 2025

“Sit where your told at the big Inauguration Day u fukn dorks.”

Diaz has competed against both McGregor and Jake Paul in the past. The Stockton legend submitted the “Notorious” one back in March 2016. He ended up losing the rematch via majority decision in a classic five-round war. As far as his fight with Jake goes, that one was a boxing match that saw Diaz fall short via unanimous decision.

While Jake has insisted he wants to fight Diaz again, this time under MMA rules, nothing has materialized. Jake plans on making his MMA debut under the PFL banner, but Diaz has made it clear he wants nothing to do with the MMA promotion. PFL has been under heavy scrutiny as of late for how the Bellator roster was handled.

As far as Logan Paul is concerned, rumors had been surfacing claiming that he was in talks for a boxing match with McGregor. It appears that chatter has been put to bed, as Logan is looking to be more active in WWE this year.