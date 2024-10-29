Jake Paul showered with racism accusations following post about the Ballon d’Or

By Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024

Jake Paul is facing accusations of racism regarding a comment he made in relation to last night’s Ballon d’Or awards ceremony.

Jake Paul

As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty controversial figure. Over the course of the last five years, he has made a real transition from YouTube to the world of professional boxing. In that time, he’s picked up wins over a parade of big names – but it all started with an amateur bout against British YouTuber Deji.

RELATED: Mike Tyson not worried about age gap ahead of Jake Paul fight: “I’m just a different species of human being”

For those who don’t know, Deji is the younger brother of KSI, who also went on to battle Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. Ironically enough, it served as arguably the toughest test of Paul’s career prior to the Tommy Fury fight as he was busted open.

In terms of the landscape of sports as a whole, Paul always seems to have his finger on the pulse. Unfortunately, he appears to have really let himself down with the following remark.

Paul creates controversy once again

“Wtf Deji didn’t win the Ballon d’Or?”

Paul is likely referencing the fact that the Ballon d’Or, the award that recognizes the best footballer in the world, was given to Rodri instead of Vinicius Junior. Vini Jr didn’t even attend the ceremony, leading to plenty of question marks surrounding what actually happened.

Given some of the accusations that the decision had racist connotations behind it, Paul comparing the Real Madrid star to Deji isn’t exactly going to help matters.

What do you make of the comments made by Jake Paul? Are you excited to see him take on Mike Tyson, or do you consider it to be a waste of time? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul

Related

REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Chris Eubank Jr. being eyed for 2025, possibly in Wembley Stadium

Josh Evanoff - October 28, 2024
Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson declares he wants to 'Die in the ring' ahead of Jake Paul clash

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson would rather go out on his shield than be rushed to a local hospital if things go wrong against Jake Paul.

Tommy Fury, KSI, Boxing
KSI

REPORT | Tommy Fury vs. KSI rematch in talks after 'TNT' receives lucrative offer

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2024

Tommy Fury and KSI may possibly meet in the boxing ring again next year.

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson not worried about age gap ahead of Jake Paul fight: "I’m just a different species of human being"

Fernando Quiles - October 25, 2024

Mike Tyson has made it clear that Jake Paul won’t be sharing the ring with your average “old man.”

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

VIDEO | Mike Tyson brutalizes sparring partner in preparation for Jake Paul fight

Josh Evanoff - October 23, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson isn’t holding back in training for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

Idris Abdurashitov

VIDEO | ONE fighter Idris Abdurashitov forfeits boxing match after headkicking his opponent unconscious

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024
Cris Cyborg, Jully Poca
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg teases Misfits Boxing debut against Jully Poca after PFL title win: "She wanted to fight me next..."

Josh Evanoff - October 21, 2024

PFL and Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has her sights set on Misfits Boxing star Jully Poca.

Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney

Oscar De La Hoya defends Ryan Garcia after Devin Haney files lawsuit: "You do know your son's a professional fighter?"

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2024

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is sticking up for Ryan Garcia in response to Devin Haney’s lawsuit.

Fight Night
Boxing News

REPORT | EA Sports to revive fan-favorite 'Fight Night' boxing series after releasing UFC 6 in 2025

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2024

According to a recent report, gaming giant EA Sports is ready to make a return to the world of boxing.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

WATCH | Netflix releases official Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight trailer

Josh Evanoff - October 15, 2024

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.