Jake Paul showered with racism accusations following post about the Ballon d’Or
Jake Paul is facing accusations of racism regarding a comment he made in relation to last night’s Ballon d’Or awards ceremony.
As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty controversial figure. Over the course of the last five years, he has made a real transition from YouTube to the world of professional boxing. In that time, he’s picked up wins over a parade of big names – but it all started with an amateur bout against British YouTuber Deji.
For those who don’t know, Deji is the younger brother of KSI, who also went on to battle Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. Ironically enough, it served as arguably the toughest test of Paul’s career prior to the Tommy Fury fight as he was busted open.
In terms of the landscape of sports as a whole, Paul always seems to have his finger on the pulse. Unfortunately, he appears to have really let himself down with the following remark.
wtf Deji didn’t win the Ballon d’Or?
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 28, 2024
Paul creates controversy once again
“Wtf Deji didn’t win the Ballon d’Or?”
Paul is likely referencing the fact that the Ballon d’Or, the award that recognizes the best footballer in the world, was given to Rodri instead of Vinicius Junior. Vini Jr didn’t even attend the ceremony, leading to plenty of question marks surrounding what actually happened.
Given some of the accusations that the decision had racist connotations behind it, Paul comparing the Real Madrid star to Deji isn’t exactly going to help matters.
