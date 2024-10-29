Jake Paul showered with racism accusations following post about the Ballon d’Or

Jake Paul is facing accusations of racism regarding a comment he made in relation to last night’s Ballon d’Or awards ceremony.

As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty controversial figure. Over the course of the last five years, he has made a real transition from YouTube to the world of professional boxing. In that time, he’s picked up wins over a parade of big names – but it all started with an amateur bout against British YouTuber Deji.

RELATED: Mike Tyson not worried about age gap ahead of Jake Paul fight: “I’m just a different species of human being”

For those who don’t know, Deji is the younger brother of KSI, who also went on to battle Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. Ironically enough, it served as arguably the toughest test of Paul’s career prior to the Tommy Fury fight as he was busted open.

In terms of the landscape of sports as a whole, Paul always seems to have his finger on the pulse. Unfortunately, he appears to have really let himself down with the following remark.