REPORT | Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik booked for UFC’s return to Saudi Arabia

A Top 10 UFC heavyweight showdown between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik is reportedly set for the promotion’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to MMA Mania‘s Alex Behunin, Pavlovich and Rozenstruik will meet at a UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia on February 1st. As of this writing, the promotion hasn’t formally announced the booking.

If the Pavlovich vs. Rozenstruik is indeed finalized, it adds to a growing card for UFC Saudi Arabia next year. A middleweight clash between Ikram Aliskerov and Andre Muniz was also recently added to the card slate.

Pavlovich returns to the Octagon looking to snap the first losing skid of his MMA career. He hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkov in June.

Before the loss to Volkov, Pavlovich lost a UFC interim heavyweight title clash against Tom Aspinall at UFC 295. He earned six consecutive knockouts leading up to the loss to Aspinall.