UFC Edmonton to feature two rule changes including legalized 12-6 elbows

By Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024

UFC Edmonton is set to feature two big rule changes this weekend in what serves as a big step forward in mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones

As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is the mixed martial arts leader by quite a distance. Therefore, when new rules or regulations are introduced in the sport, it’s in the UFC that we want to see them implemented.

RELATED: Jon Jones reacts to the elimination of the 12-6 elbow rule: “Undefeated then, undefeated now”

Over the years, the state of MMA has changed a great deal. From pillar to post, the sport is genuinely unrecognizable now in comparison to 10-15 years ago. As we look ahead to the future, you’d have to imagine that this trend will continue given how popular it is becoming.

This weekend at UFC Edmonton, fight fans, pundits, fighters and coaches alike will be watching closely as two new rules are introduced.

UFC introduces new rules

The downward 12-6 elbow, which has been illegal for years, will be legal from Saturday onwards. In addition, the definition of a grounded opponent has changed. A fighter will only be considered grounded when any part of their body other than their hands or feet touches the canvas.

In both instances, we’ve seen some pretty infamous UFC moments stem from these acts. With the 12-6 elbow, Jon Jones’ one and only loss in mixed martial arts came from a DQ. As for the grounded opponent, Petr Yan lost his UFC bantamweight title via disqualification. It came against Aljamain Sterling after he landed what was deemed to be an illegal knee.

It doesn’t matter which way you look at it. Either way, this is going to be pretty interesting to watch as an observation of how the sport could change.

What do you make of the UFC implementing these new rules? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Sergei Pavlovich, Jairzinho Rozenstruik

REPORT | Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik booked for UFC's return to Saudi Arabia

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024
Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308
Khamzat Chimaev

What's next for the stars of UFC 308?

Cole Shelton - October 28, 2024

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai on Saturday for a solid UFC 308 fight card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives cousin Umar powerful advice regarding UFC title shot controversy: "Islam and I..."

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov went through a similar delayed coronation to a world title shot as his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov now traverses.

Chael Sonnen, Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen shares "Nasty" text Sean Strickland sent him immediately after Khamzat Chimaev's win at UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland sent a scathing message to Chael Sonnen aimed at UFC 308 winner Khamzat Chimaev immediately after his No. 1 contender fight.

Aljamain Sterling, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Aljamain Sterling confident he can neutralize Ilia Topuria's offense in future fight: "I'm making it a grappling match"

Josh Evanoff - October 28, 2024

Aljamain Sterling is already eyeing a matchup with UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski is still eyeing an early 2025 rematch against Ilia Topuria: "I've got one last crack at the title"

Josh Evanoff - October 28, 2024
Lerone Murphy
UFC

Lerone Murphy rips fellow UK UFC star after recent taunts following UFC 308 win: "Leave me alone!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

Undefeated UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy used his UFC 308 performance to hit back at one of his biggest fighting detractors.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor hints at potential retirement in deleted tweet: "Good bye"

Cole Shelton - October 28, 2024

Conor McGregor hinted at retirement in a since-deleted tweet.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Sean O’Malley makes case for Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria: "You can't tell me that isn't a fight you would want to see"

Fernando Quiles - October 28, 2024

If Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is eventually booked, count Sean O’Malley in.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Henry Cejudo says Khamzat Chimaev is clear number one contender for UFC middleweight title: "Give him that damn title shot"

Fernando Quiles - October 28, 2024

Henry Cejudo is in awe of Khamzat Chimaev following his quick UFC 308 win over Robert Whittaker.