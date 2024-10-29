UFC Edmonton to feature two rule changes including legalized 12-6 elbows
UFC Edmonton is set to feature two big rule changes this weekend in what serves as a big step forward in mixed martial arts.
As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is the mixed martial arts leader by quite a distance. Therefore, when new rules or regulations are introduced in the sport, it’s in the UFC that we want to see them implemented.
Over the years, the state of MMA has changed a great deal. From pillar to post, the sport is genuinely unrecognizable now in comparison to 10-15 years ago. As we look ahead to the future, you’d have to imagine that this trend will continue given how popular it is becoming.
This weekend at UFC Edmonton, fight fans, pundits, fighters and coaches alike will be watching closely as two new rules are introduced.
This weekend's #UFCEdmonton card will be the first UFC event to operate under the new set of rules:
1) Legalized 12-6 elbows
2) New definition of a grounded opponent#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/Fr3kVIYXY8
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 28, 2024
UFC introduces new rules
The downward 12-6 elbow, which has been illegal for years, will be legal from Saturday onwards. In addition, the definition of a grounded opponent has changed. A fighter will only be considered grounded when any part of their body other than their hands or feet touches the canvas.
In both instances, we’ve seen some pretty infamous UFC moments stem from these acts. With the 12-6 elbow, Jon Jones’ one and only loss in mixed martial arts came from a DQ. As for the grounded opponent, Petr Yan lost his UFC bantamweight title via disqualification. It came against Aljamain Sterling after he landed what was deemed to be an illegal knee.
It doesn’t matter which way you look at it. Either way, this is going to be pretty interesting to watch as an observation of how the sport could change.
