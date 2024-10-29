UFC Edmonton to feature two rule changes including legalized 12-6 elbows

UFC Edmonton is set to feature two big rule changes this weekend in what serves as a big step forward in mixed martial arts.

As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is the mixed martial arts leader by quite a distance. Therefore, when new rules or regulations are introduced in the sport, it’s in the UFC that we want to see them implemented.

Over the years, the state of MMA has changed a great deal. From pillar to post, the sport is genuinely unrecognizable now in comparison to 10-15 years ago. As we look ahead to the future, you’d have to imagine that this trend will continue given how popular it is becoming.

This weekend at UFC Edmonton, fight fans, pundits, fighters and coaches alike will be watching closely as two new rules are introduced.