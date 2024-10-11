Jake Paul reveals he previously contemplated killing himself and the plan he had to do the deed

By Harry Kettle - October 11, 2024

Jake Paul has shockingly revealed that he once contemplated killing himself and even had a plan in place to do so.

Jake Paul

As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty divisive person. He’s said and done things that have shocked people over the years, and he’s done so in a manner that has caused quite a reaction online.

RELATED: Jake Paul claims he’d “1000 percent” beat Alex Pereira in Boxing, says Khalil Rountree Jr. exposed glaring holes

With that being said, he’s still a human being. Paul has been at the forefront of combat sports in the last five years, and it looks likely that this trend will continue.

Which, of course, makes the following revelations from his interview with The Hollywood Reporter all the more shocking.

Paul reveals shocking plan

“I had a plan,” Jake Paul said. “I mean, it’s (expletive) crazy, I was going to put a bunch of gas cans in my Lamborghini and get really drunk and drive off the top of this cliff in Calabasas. It’s called Stunt Road.”

“I got lumped into all my brother’s hate,” Jake Paul said. “It was like, ‘(Expletive) the Pauls. (Expletive) both of those people.’ It was bad. The suicide forest thing basically ruined my career and income. I lost probably $30 million in deals. There was one $15 million deal for retail products that fell apart. They were able to get out of it because of a morality clause.”

“Basically, life hit me in the face, and it was like, ‘Who are you? What have you been doing the past couple of years?’ ” he said. “It led to drinking and drugs and Los Angeles and going to parties and just that whole entire world. I got sucked up into it really quickly.”

Jake Paul continued: “And so there I am: No money, kind of hating myself, the whole world hates me. I’m drinking. I’m depressed and not having a good relationship with either of my parents or Logan. …I just felt wrong in life and by all the cards I had been dealt. It was (expletive up). I just tried to do good my whole life and here I am with what felt like nothing.”

“I was not going to let them win,” he said, “I was like, ‘I’m going to fight. This is what every social media hater wants is to wake up and see Jake Paul killed himself.’ ”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

If you or anyone you know is struggling, get in touch with 988 Lifeline. You are not alone.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

