The Gordon Ryan and Craig Jones beef boils over with accusations of gym abuse and racism
Gordon Ryan and Craig Jones continue to go back and forth at one another as their bitter rivalry grows even greater.
In the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, things have been getting pretty interesting for a long time now. As we know, there are two pretty big names that stand tall above the rest right now: Gordon Ryan and Craig Jones.
You may or may not have heard, but the two don’t seem to like each other very much. In fact, it seems to have taken over the BJJ world in terms of gossip – which has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.
Now, Ryan and Jones have aired things out separately as their feud continues to intensify.
Jones and Craig go back and forth
“If [Jones] can’t beat you … like if he can’t beat something, or like win at something, he’ll just try to destroy it,” Ryan told Jake Shields. “He couldn’t beat me, so he joined the team then broke the team up. He couldn’t win ADCC so he tried to crush ADCC. He’s very vindictive. Craig’s Instagram persona is the exact opposite of what Craig is in real life.”
Jones proceeded to respond.
“Jake Shields podcast with Gordon [Ryan] is rock solid, obviously nothing but the truth,” Jones rebutted on Instagram. “We left the gym … B-Team formed because John Danaher was just training us too hard — not because he was slapping the s—t out of people, not because of the abuse Gordon was doing to people along with his partner. All those things … straight over their heads.”
“G-Diddy, Gordon Ryan, for sure he would have gone to the ‘White Party’ — only because he thought it was a Klan meeting,” Jones continued. “But to his pleasant surprise, he would still get to watch his wife work with some baby oil.”
What do you make of this? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
