Jake Paul again calls out Canelo Alvarez after win over Jermell Charlo: “See you soon Saul”

Jake Paul has again called out boxing champion Canelo Alvarez after his latest win.

The Mexican superstar returned to the ring opposite Jermell Charlo on Saturday in Las Vegas. There, Canelo Alvarez turned in a vintage performance, dominating ‘Iron Man’ with ease. He earned a unanimous decision victory to retain his super-middleweight gold, and quickly earned a callout from Jake Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz in August, getting him back on the right track. In February, Jake Paul lost the first major test of his professional boxing career, dropping a decision to Tommy Fury. Despite that, he feels confident that he can one day dethrone Canelo Alvarez.

On X, Jake Paul stated that he would defeat Canelo Alvarez in a future fight. Along with that, he also stated that he would have the greatest combat sports story ever, even attaching a poster for the hypothetical bout. All in all, it sounds like the YouTuber-turned-boxer is trying to manifest the fight into reality.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL CONFIRMS VADA DRUG TESTING FOR DILLON DANIS BOXING MATCH: “MY PHYSIQUE IS BECAUSE OF MY HARD WORK”

“Logan fought Floyd and I will fight Canelo and show the world why I’m the greatest sports story ever. See you soon Saul.” Jake Paul wrote on social media, days following Canelo Alvarez’s win over Jermell Charlo. “I’m 26. A 29 year old McGregor fought a 40 year-old Floyd & got stopped. I will fight a much younger Canelo and stop him. Mark this X.”

He added in another follow-up post, “Exactly. I dreamed this two years ago and one day the dream will turn into reality.”

This is far from the first time that Jake Paul has called out Canelo Alvarez. In the past, the Mexican boxer has stated that a bout with ‘The Problem Child’ would only happen as an exhibition, and likely after retirement. Still, the YouTuber dares to be great.

What do you make of this callout? Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez?