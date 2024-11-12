The first three bouts have been announced for February’s UFC 312 event in Sydney
The first three fights have been announced for UFC 312 which is set to go down in Sydney, Australia on February 9 (Feb 8th in the US).
The Ultimate Fighting Championship, in the present day, is as global as it has ever been. The mixed martial arts leader has been having an impact in countries all across the world, and they’ll almost certainly continue to expand that influence. Of course, the promotion certainly has markets that it visits more often than others, and one of those is Australia.
The UFC has produced some huge events down under over the years and in turn, that part of the planet has introduced us to so many wonderful fighters. For Dana White, this is an incredibly important relationship to maintain, which is why we’re going to see them head back to Sydney for UFC 312 in just three months from now.
Up until this point, we haven’t had any kind of confirmation regarding what fights are going to take place on the card. Now, however, we have a few more answers to sink our teeth into courtesy of the following post.
🚨 First bout drop for Sydney 🚨
Who else do you want to see on the card!?
✈️🎟️ #UFC312 | #FeelNewSydney | Feb 9
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 11, 2024
Three UFC 312 fights confirmed
Light heavyweight – Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio
Flyweight – Rei Tsuruya vs. Stewart Nicoll
Lightweight – Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli
While it remains to be seen whether or not any of these will end up on the main card of UFC 312, they’re certainly worthy of the event.
With that being said, one of the big names we’re expecting to see is Alexander Volkanovski. The former UFC featherweight champion hasn’t competed since losing his belt to Ilia Topuria, but he’s made it known that this is where he wants to make his return.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
