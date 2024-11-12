The first three bouts have been announced for February’s UFC 312 event in Sydney

The first three fights have been announced for UFC 312 which is set to go down in Sydney, Australia on February 9 (Feb 8th in the US).

The Ultimate Fighting Championship, in the present day, is as global as it has ever been. The mixed martial arts leader has been having an impact in countries all across the world, and they’ll almost certainly continue to expand that influence. Of course, the promotion certainly has markets that it visits more often than others, and one of those is Australia.

The UFC has produced some huge events down under over the years and in turn, that part of the planet has introduced us to so many wonderful fighters. For Dana White, this is an incredibly important relationship to maintain, which is why we’re going to see them head back to Sydney for UFC 312 in just three months from now.

Up until this point, we haven’t had any kind of confirmation regarding what fights are going to take place on the card. Now, however, we have a few more answers to sink our teeth into courtesy of the following post.