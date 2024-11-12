Jon Jones expresses interest in relinquishing his heavyweight strap for future BMF title fight with Alex Pereira

By Harry Kettle - November 12, 2024

Jon Jones has revealed that he could be interested in relinquishing the UFC heavyweight title in favor of a fight against Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones

For Jon Jones, fighting these days is all about building on his legacy. He wants to continue proving to the world that he’s the greatest fighter in the history of mixed martial arts, and he wants to do it on his own terms. The perfect example of that comes this weekend when he defends his UFC heavyweight championship against former champion Stipe Miocic.

If he gets through Miocic, many would want to see Jones battle it out with Tom Aspinall – the interim heavyweight champ. Unfortunately, as Jon has said time and time again, a showdown against the Englishman just doesn’t interest him.

What could appeal to him, though, is a showdown with Alex Pereira, as he detailed in the following interview.

Jones gives his thoughts on Pereira fight

“It’d be cool to fight [Pereira] over the heavyweight championship, but I would also willingly give up the heavyweight championship. I walked away from the light heavyweight championship, and I’d love to walk away from this one as well, on top, on his own terms, making lots of money. I love the position that I’m in right now.

“Fighting Pereira for the BMF belt, that’d be cool. We both have two belts in two weight classes, and the night we fought, we’d both be fighting for our third belt, which would be the BMF. How cool would that be? You heard it here first, I haven’t had this conversation with any other reporter.”

Do you believe we will ever see Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Alex Pereira Jon Jones UFC

