Jon Jones expresses interest in relinquishing his heavyweight strap for future BMF title fight with Alex Pereira

Jon Jones has revealed that he could be interested in relinquishing the UFC heavyweight title in favor of a fight against Alex Pereira.

For Jon Jones, fighting these days is all about building on his legacy. He wants to continue proving to the world that he’s the greatest fighter in the history of mixed martial arts, and he wants to do it on his own terms. The perfect example of that comes this weekend when he defends his UFC heavyweight championship against former champion Stipe Miocic.

If he gets through Miocic, many would want to see Jones battle it out with Tom Aspinall – the interim heavyweight champ. Unfortunately, as Jon has said time and time again, a showdown against the Englishman just doesn’t interest him.

What could appeal to him, though, is a showdown with Alex Pereira, as he detailed in the following interview.