Jake Paul and MVP Promotions vehemently deny Mike Tyson fight fixing accusations

By Fernando Quiles - November 25, 2024

Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions has issued a statement denying claims that his boxing match with Mike Tyson earlier this month was rigged.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

The 27-year-old Paul shared the ring with a 58-year-old Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While the booking of this matchup received heavy criticism given Tyson’s age, “Iron” Mike appeared to walk away unscathed. Even so, such a spectacle has left some wondering if the fight was rigged.

It’s a claim that Paul and his team are vehemently denying.

MVP Promotions Denies Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight Rigging

A statement from MVP Promotions has been released and the team pointed out that fight rigging is illegal and that the bout was sanctioned. Here’s part of the statement:

“Following the wide circulation of incorrect and baseless claims that undermine the integrity of the Paul vs. Tyson event, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) would like to set the record straight regarding the contractual agreements and the nature of the fight.

“Rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime in the United States of America. Paul vs. Tyson was a professional match sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR). Both fighters in good faith performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight. There were absolutely no restrictions – contractual or otherwise – around either fighter. Each boxer was able to use his full arsenal to win the fight. Any agreement to the contrary would violate TDLR boxing rules.

“Trash talk and speculation are common in sports, and athletes and promoters need to tolerate nonsensical commentary, jokes and opinions. But suggesting anything other than full effort from these fighters is not only naïve but an insult to the work they put into their craft and to the sport itself.”

You can read the rest on the MVP Promotions post on ‘X.’

More recently, Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya took to his “Clap Back Thursday” segment on social media to share his belief that the fight was indeed rigged. Whether or not De La Hoya’s video prompted MVP Promotions to issue the statement is unclear at this time.

