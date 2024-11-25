Umar Nurmagomedov sends a clear warning to Merab Dvalishvili

UFC star Umar Nurmagomedov has issued a warning to Merab Dvalishvili as talk of a fight between them continues.

As we know, Umar Nurmagomedov is seen as the number one contender at bantamweight in the eyes of many. The champion, meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili, is more interested in taking on Petr Yan. As of this writing, it’s not quite clear as to who is going to get the next crack at the 135 pound belt.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili challenges Petr Yan to rematch at March’s UFC 313 event in Las Vegas: “LFG!”

Regardless of who you’re siding with, though, there’s no denying that things are looking really stacked in that division. Nurmagomedov has worked incredibly hard to earn an opportunity at the belt, and you can bet he’s going to make his case as loudly as he possibly can.

Recently, things have picked up in terms of the trash talk being shared between the two of them. As you can tell in the following tweets, it’s starting to get quite personal.