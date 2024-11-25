Umar Nurmagomedov sends a clear warning to Merab Dvalishvili
UFC star Umar Nurmagomedov has issued a warning to Merab Dvalishvili as talk of a fight between them continues.
As we know, Umar Nurmagomedov is seen as the number one contender at bantamweight in the eyes of many. The champion, meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili, is more interested in taking on Petr Yan. As of this writing, it’s not quite clear as to who is going to get the next crack at the 135 pound belt.
Regardless of who you’re siding with, though, there’s no denying that things are looking really stacked in that division. Nurmagomedov has worked incredibly hard to earn an opportunity at the belt, and you can bet he’s going to make his case as loudly as he possibly can.
Recently, things have picked up in terms of the trash talk being shared between the two of them. As you can tell in the following tweets, it’s starting to get quite personal.
Do not drag your country or nation into a personal conflict with me.
When you meet me in person, do not turn away. https://t.co/fIQD2HiQdU
— Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) November 25, 2024
Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov go back and forth
Nurmagomedov: “A coward will always find an excuse for his retreat” – Georgian proverd”
Dvalishvili: “This is why I lost respect for Umar and Ali a long time ago. They play dirty games and write stupid sh*t disrespecting my country and my people. Keep this same energy when I see you in person – see what happens.”
Nurmagomedov: “Do not drag your country or nation into a personal conflict with me. When you meet me in person, do not turn away.”
Buckle up, folks, because things are starting to get interesting.
What do you believe should be the next title fight at bantamweight? Are you excited to see what Umar Nurmagomedov vs Merab Dvalishvili would look like with the belt on the line? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
