Leon Edwards plans to become two-time UFC champion: ‘I hate losing more than I love winning’

By Fernando Quiles - November 25, 2024

Leon Edwards says he’s on the road to reaching his goal of becoming a two-time UFC champion.

Leon Edwards

Edwards lost the welterweight gold against Belal Muhammad back in July. “Rocky” struggled with Muhammad’s pressure and grappling, leading to a unanimous decision loss. It was Edwards’ first defeat since late 2015.

Now that he’s had some time to reflect, Edwards feels ready to get back on the horse.

RELATED: LEON EDWARDS TEASES RETURN TO THE CAGE AFTER UFC LONDON IS ANNOUNCED FOR EARLY 2025

Leon Edwards on Road Back to UFC Gold

In a new video released by Myprotein, Leon Edwards revealed what he needs to do to get back to the top of the heap at 170 pounds.

“My goal right now is to obviously get the belt back,” Edwards said. “I’d like to be champion again around this time next year. So, just putting steps in place. I haven’t lost a fight in like nine years. So, I was getting used to that feeling again. I feel like I hate losing more than I love winning. You know there’s not much you can do now. Just move on from that and put it behind you. For me, it’s more about what’s next and how do you get back to where you want to get to. My goal is to be a two-time world champion.”

Edwards had two successful title defenses during his welterweight title reign. He defeated Kamaru Usman in their trilogy fight and went on to beat Colby Covington via unanimous decision.

What’s next for “Rocky” hasn’t been announced by the UFC, but we’ll be sure to keep you up to speed once more details become available.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov sends a clear warning to Merab Dvalishvili

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili challenges Petr Yan to rematch at March’s UFC 313 event in Las Vegas: “LFG!”

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has challenged Petr Yan to a rematch at UFC 313 in March 2025.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou says Jon Jones “doesn’t need” the Tom Aspinall fight: “There’s nothing that he’s going to make in that fight other than money”

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe that Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall as talk of a potential superfight continues.

Carlos Ulberg
UFC

Carlos Ulberg has a recent title challenger in mind following recent win at UFC Macau: “For the next step”

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

UFC star Carlos Ulberg has an interesting idea in mind for his next fight as he continues to climb up the rankings.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones reveals he is already in “negotiations” with the UFC following recent win over Stipe Miocic: “I will be competing in 2025, more than likely”

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

Jon Jones has said he’s already in negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship over his next fight.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo speaks out on UFC Macau loss to Petr Yan: 'I always come back stronger'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024
Jamahal Hill
Magomed Ankalaev

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill slams Magomed Ankalaev: 'I can do beef like that, f*** you'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Jamahal Hill has taken aim at Magomed Ankalaev.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Coach Firas Zahabi doesn't think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen: 'This is going to be a dangerous fight'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

MMA coach Firas Zahabi doesn’t believe fight fans will ever see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley thinks UFC title fight is possible with dominant showing over Colby Covington: 'It’s the entertainment business'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes he can earn a UFC title shot with a dominant showing against Colby Covington.

Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

UFC 310 prelims set to be one of the most stacked of 2024

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

The UFC 310 prelims, as confirmed on today’s UFC broadcast, look set to be one of the most stacked set of prelims of the year.