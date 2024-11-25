Leon Edwards plans to become two-time UFC champion: ‘I hate losing more than I love winning’

Leon Edwards on Road Back to UFC Gold

In a new video released by Myprotein, Leon Edwards revealed what he needs to do to get back to the top of the heap at 170 pounds.

“My goal right now is to obviously get the belt back,” Edwards said. “I’d like to be champion again around this time next year. So, just putting steps in place. I haven’t lost a fight in like nine years. So, I was getting used to that feeling again. I feel like I hate losing more than I love winning. You know there’s not much you can do now. Just move on from that and put it behind you. For me, it’s more about what’s next and how do you get back to where you want to get to. My goal is to be a two-time world champion.”

Edwards had two successful title defenses during his welterweight title reign. He defeated Kamaru Usman in their trilogy fight and went on to beat Colby Covington via unanimous decision.

What’s next for “Rocky” hasn’t been announced by the UFC, but we’ll be sure to keep you up to speed once more details become available.

