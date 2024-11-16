Jake Paul admits carrying Mike Tyson during parts of their boxing match

By Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Jake Paul has admitted to carrying heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson through portions of their boxing match last night.

Jake Paul

So, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is officially in the books. Many were concerned about what this fight would look like and in the end, it felt like a bit of an anti-climax. While Tyson certainly had bursts of energy here and there, he didn’t really throw a whole lot of volume throughout the course of the eight-round bout.

Paul was the one who managed to get his hand raised in victory, as was expected by many watching. Ever since that happened, a lot of people have been left to reflect on what they saw and whether or not the whole thing should’ve happened in the first place.

After some suggested that Tyson looked increasingly weary and tired as the fight went on, Paul was asked about whether or not he started to go easy on him after the first few rounds.

Paul admits carrying Tyson during boxing match

“Yeah definitely, definitely a bit [taking his foot off the gas]. I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t wanna hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt.”

He was then asked if he “carried” Tyson during the fight.

“Yeah, I mean, a little bit. There was a point where I was just like okay, he’s not really engaging back. I don’t know if he’s tired or whatever and I could just tell his age was showing a little bit. I just have so much respect for him, and that violence war thing between us, after he slapped me I wanted to be aggressive and take him down and knock him out and all that stuff. But that kind of went away as the rounds went on.”

What should be next for both men? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

