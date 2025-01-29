Fans react to Jake Paul and Logan Paul teasing fight

By Harry Kettle - January 29, 2025

Fight fans have given their thoughts on Jake Paul and Logan Paul teasing a boxing match against one another.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul

As we know, Jake Paul and Logan Paul are pretty controversial figures. After starting their careers on social media, the two have been able to expand their respective empires in a pretty impressive way. From Jake becoming a star in boxing to Logan becoming a star in professional wrestling, it’s been a pretty impressive run for the Paul brothers.

RELATED: Jake and Logan Paul tease March boxing match against each other: “The moment you’ve waited a decade for”

Of course, given their respective star power, many have wondered if they’d ever square off inside the boxing ring. Jake seems to have a significant advantage, and there’s always a chance it’d be a cash grab, but it’s something that has seemingly always been on the table.

Recently, the two teased that it’s going to happen later this year with dual posts on X. Some people, however, aren’t that happy about it.

Fans react to Paul ‘fight’ announcement

“Should have a Veteran cheering section at the event!”

“Stup f**in trolling”

“No real boxing, guaranteed. Glorified sparring match for $20 million dollars.”

“I mean let’s imagine they land a punch that rocks the other… are they about to go and try to KO? Nah. Mom wouldn’t want that. It’s a cash grab and I’m not supporting any of this – although obviously a bunch of people will – I think it’s terrible for the sport.”

“What absolutely classless terrible beings. Fighting your BROTHER? What happened to shame.”

Do you believe we’re actually going to see Jake Paul vs Logan Paul in some kind of combat sports setting? If it does happen, would you expect it to be a legitimate fight or not? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

