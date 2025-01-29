Shara Magomedov believes Michael Page will shoot for takedowns at UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC star Shara Magomedov doesn’t believe he’ll be the one to shoot for takedowns against Michael Page this weekend.

On Saturday night, Shara Magomedov will battle Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC Saudi Arabia. It serves as easily one of the most intriguing fights on the card, with many believing it’s Shara’s toughest test to date inside the Octagon.

The expectation is that MVP will impose his usual style which could make it difficult for Magomedov to get off his usual shots. Of course, given his incredible talent, he’s still tipped to be the one who gets his hand raised at the end of the contest.

Some believe he may even go for takedowns. Alas, if Magomedov is to be believed, he won’t be the one to do it.