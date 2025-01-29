Shara Magomedov believes Michael Page will shoot for takedowns at UFC Saudi Arabia
UFC star Shara Magomedov doesn’t believe he’ll be the one to shoot for takedowns against Michael Page this weekend.
On Saturday night, Shara Magomedov will battle Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC Saudi Arabia. It serves as easily one of the most intriguing fights on the card, with many believing it’s Shara’s toughest test to date inside the Octagon.
RELATED: Shara Magomedov fires back at Michael Page ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia fight
The expectation is that MVP will impose his usual style which could make it difficult for Magomedov to get off his usual shots. Of course, given his incredible talent, he’s still tipped to be the one who gets his hand raised at the end of the contest.
Some believe he may even go for takedowns. Alas, if Magomedov is to be believed, he won’t be the one to do it.
Magomedov won’t go for takedowns against Page
“I’ve had 20 fights in MMA at this point and I’ve never went for a takedown,” Magomedov said. “I watched his fights. It doesn’t look like he goes for takedowns too much. But I’m going to be that person. I’m going to make ‘MVP’ be the first one to jump for a takedown.”
“It shows that I’m one of the best strikers when it comes to the middleweight division or the welterweight division,” Magomedov said. “I’m going to show when it comes to my striking, there’s no equals to me. In this fight, on my side, is the strength, the power. On his side is the speed and the movement.
“… As for the knockout on Feb. 1, all I’m going to say is, do not blink. Just watch the fight. You want to see it. You don’t want to miss anything.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you think he’s right? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Topics:Michael Page Sharabutdin Magomedov UFC