Shara Magomedov believes Michael Page will shoot for takedowns at UFC Saudi Arabia

By Harry Kettle - January 29, 2025

UFC star Shara Magomedov doesn’t believe he’ll be the one to shoot for takedowns against Michael Page this weekend.

Sharabutdin Magomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Results, UFC

On Saturday night, Shara Magomedov will battle Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC Saudi Arabia. It serves as easily one of the most intriguing fights on the card, with many believing it’s Shara’s toughest test to date inside the Octagon.

RELATED: Shara Magomedov fires back at Michael Page ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia fight

The expectation is that MVP will impose his usual style which could make it difficult for Magomedov to get off his usual shots. Of course, given his incredible talent, he’s still tipped to be the one who gets his hand raised at the end of the contest.

Some believe he may even go for takedowns. Alas, if Magomedov is to be believed, he won’t be the one to do it.

Magomedov won’t go for takedowns against Page

“I’ve had 20 fights in MMA at this point and I’ve never went for a takedown,” Magomedov said. “I watched his fights. It doesn’t look like he goes for takedowns too much. But I’m going to be that person. I’m going to make ‘MVP’ be the first one to jump for a takedown.”

“It shows that I’m one of the best strikers when it comes to the middleweight division or the welterweight division,” Magomedov said. “I’m going to show when it comes to my striking, there’s no equals to me. In this fight, on my side, is the strength, the power. On his side is the speed and the movement.

“… As for the knockout on Feb. 1, all I’m going to say is, do not blink. Just watch the fight. You want to see it. You don’t want to miss anything.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you think he’s right? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Page Sharabutdin Magomedov UFC

Related

Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic launches campaign to help his old university

Harry Kettle - January 29, 2025
Brian Ortega
UFC

Brian Ortega flies across the country and chokes out Fortnite troll

Harry Kettle - January 28, 2025

UFC star Brian Ortega recently flew across the country to choke out an online friend of his for trolling.

Israel Adesanya
Nassourdine Imavov

Israel Adesanya eager to "throw hands" with "dangerous" Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Cole Shelton - January 28, 2025

Israel Adesanya is expecting a striking match against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Conor McGregor, BKFC, UFC, David Feldman
Conor McGregor

David Feldman could approach UFC about Conor McGregor BKFC fight ‘in the next week or two’

BJ Penn Staff - January 28, 2025

BKFC boss David Feldman isn’t holding out hope that the UFC will loan Conor McGregor to his bare-knuckle fight promotion, but he figures there’s no harm in asking.

Clay Guida
UFC

Clay Guida vows to fight on after ending near two-decade run with the UFC: "The best is yet to come!"

Josh Evanoff - January 28, 2025

Longtime UFC lightweight contender Clay Guida has no plans to retire.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is out to make a statement in UFC Saudi Arabia return against Nassourdine Imavov: "I am the best"

Josh Evanoff - January 28, 2025
Luke Rockhold, Khamzat Chimaev
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold claims Khamzat Chimaev turned him down in the UFC: "He didn't want to play"

Cole Shelton - January 28, 2025

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold claims he was offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev but the undefeated fighter turned him down.

Dricus du Plessis Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dricus du Plessis explains why Islam Makhachev super fight would be 'easy payday' for him

Fernando Quiles - January 28, 2025

Dricus du Plessis doesn’t see Islam Makhachev giving him much of a problem if they ever share the Octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev
Luke Rockhold

Former UFC champion claims Khamzat Chimaev once turned down fight offer: 'He didn't really want to play'

Fernando Quiles - January 28, 2025

One former UFC titleholder claims that Khamzat Chimaev once turned down a fight with him.

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

ONE Championship's Jonathan Haggerty teases idea of showdown with UFC's Sean O'Malley

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty knows how to rile up combat sports fans.  