Stipe Miocic launches campaign to help his old university

By Harry Kettle - January 29, 2025

UFC legend Stipe Miocic has launched a campaign that he hopes will help out his old alma mater.

Stipe Miocic

Over the years, Stipe Miocic has cemented himself as a true great in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Despite his loss to Jon Jones, many still consider him to be the greatest heavyweight of all time. Now, of course, he’s retired, with many believing he would simply ride off into the sunset, never to be seen again.

RELATED: Stipe Miocic issues heartfelt statement following retirement at UFC 309: “It was a honor to go to war”

However, that isn’t quite how it’s played out. It was recently revealed that his old university, Cleveland State, will be cutting its wrestling program.

In response, Miocic has issued the following statement on social media in an attempt to save it.

Miocic tries to make a difference

“I’m sick to my stomach and heartbroken for these young men and coaches. One of the oldest sports at Cleveland State University—wrestling—is being cut. As a former wrestler at CSU, this program was a huge chapter of my life and shaped me into the person I am today. I’ll always cherish what it gave me.

“My heart goes out to everyone affected by this decision. I hope there’s still time to make a difference and save this incredible program.
Let’s save the program!”

It’s always great to see fighters, especially ones as big as Stipe, helping out their local community. Hopefully, there’s some kind of way to make the necessary changes moving forward.

What do you make of this move from Stipe Miocic? What are some of your favorite memories from his iconic career, and do you believe he will ever consider a return to mixed martial arts? Let us know your thoughts on this and his run as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Stipe Miocic UFC

Related

Sharabutdin Magomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Results, UFC

Shara Magomedov believes Michael Page will shoot for takedowns at UFC Saudi Arabia

Harry Kettle - January 29, 2025
Brian Ortega
UFC

Brian Ortega flies across the country and chokes out Fortnite troll

Harry Kettle - January 28, 2025

UFC star Brian Ortega recently flew across the country to choke out an online friend of his for trolling.

Israel Adesanya
Nassourdine Imavov

Israel Adesanya eager to "throw hands" with "dangerous" Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Cole Shelton - January 28, 2025

Israel Adesanya is expecting a striking match against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Conor McGregor, BKFC, UFC, David Feldman
Conor McGregor

David Feldman could approach UFC about Conor McGregor BKFC fight ‘in the next week or two’

BJ Penn Staff - January 28, 2025

BKFC boss David Feldman isn’t holding out hope that the UFC will loan Conor McGregor to his bare-knuckle fight promotion, but he figures there’s no harm in asking.

Clay Guida
UFC

Clay Guida vows to fight on after ending near two-decade run with the UFC: "The best is yet to come!"

Josh Evanoff - January 28, 2025

Longtime UFC lightweight contender Clay Guida has no plans to retire.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is out to make a statement in UFC Saudi Arabia return against Nassourdine Imavov: "I am the best"

Josh Evanoff - January 28, 2025
Luke Rockhold, Khamzat Chimaev
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold claims Khamzat Chimaev turned him down in the UFC: "He didn't want to play"

Cole Shelton - January 28, 2025

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold claims he was offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev but the undefeated fighter turned him down.

Dricus du Plessis Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dricus du Plessis explains why Islam Makhachev super fight would be 'easy payday' for him

Fernando Quiles - January 28, 2025

Dricus du Plessis doesn’t see Islam Makhachev giving him much of a problem if they ever share the Octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev
Luke Rockhold

Former UFC champion claims Khamzat Chimaev once turned down fight offer: 'He didn't really want to play'

Fernando Quiles - January 28, 2025

One former UFC titleholder claims that Khamzat Chimaev once turned down a fight with him.

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

ONE Championship's Jonathan Haggerty teases idea of showdown with UFC's Sean O'Malley

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 28, 2025

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty knows how to rile up combat sports fans.  