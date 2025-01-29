Stipe Miocic launches campaign to help his old university

UFC legend Stipe Miocic has launched a campaign that he hopes will help out his old alma mater.

Over the years, Stipe Miocic has cemented himself as a true great in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Despite his loss to Jon Jones, many still consider him to be the greatest heavyweight of all time. Now, of course, he’s retired, with many believing he would simply ride off into the sunset, never to be seen again.

However, that isn’t quite how it’s played out. It was recently revealed that his old university, Cleveland State, will be cutting its wrestling program.

In response, Miocic has issued the following statement on social media in an attempt to save it.