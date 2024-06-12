VIDEO | Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin nearly trade blows during heated press conference faceoff

WBA lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin nearly scrapped in front of the media just hours before their scheduled bout.

Davis and Martin will headline a highly anticipated boxing event this Saturday in Las Vegas. Davis will defend the WBA lightweight championship and return for the first time since knocking out Ryan Garcia in April 2023.

Martin, unbeaten through his first 18 professional fights, is looking to pull off the upset against Davis. He most recently defeated Artem Harutyunyan by unanimous decision last July.

The countdown to Davis vs. Martin is nearly at a close, and tensions are building on both sides.