VIDEO | Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin nearly trade blows during heated press conference faceoff
WBA lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin nearly scrapped in front of the media just hours before their scheduled bout.
Davis and Martin will headline a highly anticipated boxing event this Saturday in Las Vegas. Davis will defend the WBA lightweight championship and return for the first time since knocking out Ryan Garcia in April 2023.
Martin, unbeaten through his first 18 professional fights, is looking to pull off the upset against Davis. He most recently defeated Artem Harutyunyan by unanimous decision last July.
The countdown to Davis vs. Martin is nearly at a close, and tensions are building on both sides.
Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin set for Saturday grudge match
Watch Davis and Martin nearly come to blows below.
‼️ Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin HEATED final press conference face-off as they nearly throw punches at each other ahead of Saturday night…
[🎥 @PremierBoxing] pic.twitter.com/485tsMOZym
— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 12, 2024
The two boxers will come face-to-face one final time, on Friday, at the event’s ceremonial weigh-in. Davis and Martin will likely be cornered by a group of security after their near physical altercation on Wednesday.
Davis is 29-0 in his career with recent knockouts of Rolando Romero, Mario Barrios, and Garcia. He’s regarded by many as one of the top boxers in the sport today.
Davis and Martin verbally sparred for nearly the whole press conference, even when neither boxer at a microphone in their hand. The intensity is building ahead of fight night.
Davis vs. Martin isn’t the only intriguing boxing fight taking place this weekend. In the co-main event, the unbeaten David Benavidez will face Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the interim WBC world light heavyweight championship.
Carlos Adames and Terrell Gausha will fight for the WBC world middleweight title, and the card also features an interim super lightweight title fight between Alberto Puello and Gary Antuanne Russell.
Davis and Martin fueled the fire of their budding clash this Saturday in Las Vegas, and the attempts at mental warfare nearly turned into a physical affair at the pre-fight press conference.
