Shawne Merriman explains how he got into MMA, hopes to make Lights Out XF the premier feeder promotion

By Cole Shelton - June 12, 2024

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman didn’t expect to be running his own MMA promotion, but he is doing just that.

Shawne Merriman

Merriman, who was drafted with the 12th overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft and spent eight years playing in the National Football League was also around the sport of MMA. During his offseasons, Merriman would train MMA with Randy Couture and other fighters, which sparked his love for combat sports.

Then, once he retired from Football, Merriman got into TV to broadcast the NFL, so combining his passion for combat sports with his new knowledge of TV production, he figured it made sense to start his own promotion, Lights Out XF.

“I started training in the mid-2000s. My first day of training was with Randy Couture, I started training in the offseason to help me with football. I didn’t think I was going to fall into the sport the way I am,” Merriman said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “What happened was I started to train with everybody, from the Chuck Liddell’s to the Tito Ortiz’s, a lot of those guys would come to the Chargers games. That was my way into combat sports. Then, when I retired I got into TV broadcasting. I understood the TV business more than anything, it was a combination of knowing how TV works and the love of MMA so I launched Lights Out Xtreme Fighting.”

Although starting a promotion is tough, Merriman has found a lot of success, but admits the beginning days were definitely hard. Merriman says things began with just a lot of local fighters, but since the promotion has started to get bigger, he now has fighters reaching out to him. That includes some UFC veterans, such as Jared Vanderaa, who competes on this Saturday’s event.

“It’s completely different than what it was a year-and-a-half, two years ago, it’s night and day. Obviosuly because I played in the NFL they know who I am but they didn’t know the promotion and what we do,” Merriman said.

With Shawne Merriman getting Lights Out XF off the ground and evolving to a premier regional promotion, the plan is to have events all across the United States.

But, Merriman says his ultimate goal is to become the top feeder promotion to the UFC and get as many fighters signed as possible.

“It’s big for us. I got in this space because I wanted to provide a platform to get more guys into the UFC. I know there are very good promotions out there that have been around longer than us,” Merriman said. “Giving these guys a platform to get to the UFC, because we get a lot of viewership. I talk frequently with Dana and everybody knows what we have going on. They know if they come here, they have a real shot at getting signed. That is what this whole thing is about. For me, a successful promotion is we can get as many fighters as possible from us to the UFC. That is a massive win.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Sean Strickland

VIDEO | Sean Strickland simulates water boarding in latest bizarre social media post

Curtis Calhoun - June 12, 2024
Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley offers to "save" UFC 303 amid uncertainty with Conor McGregor: "I'll fight Jake Paul"

Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2024

Amid uncertainty with Conor McGregor, Sean O’Malley is ready to “save” UFC 303.

Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva
Chael Sonnen

Anderson Silva confirms Chael Sonnen boxing match won't be the final fight of his career: "It's my last fight in Brazil"

Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2024

UFC legend Anderson Silva won’t be retiring after facing Chael Sonnen this weekend.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler posts another cryptic message amidst new uncertainty surrounding UFC 303, Conor McGregor

Curtis Calhoun - June 12, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler broke his social media silence on Wednesday amidst the promotion’s reported scramble to save UFC 303.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis claims he’s agreed to everything for proposed Israel Adesanya fight: “I don’t know what’s the hold up”

Susan Cox - June 12, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is claiming he’s agreed to everything for the proposed Israel Adesanya fight.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson injures his ‘People’s Elbow’ during filming of new ‘Smashing Machine’ movie

Susan Cox - June 12, 2024
Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier
UFC

Jared Cannonier reacts after referee Jason Herzog comments on controversial stoppage at UFC Louisville: “My career was pretty much in his hands and he decided it ain't worth fighting for”

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2024

UFC fighter Jared Cannonier has given his thoughts on Jason Herzog’s remarks regarding the finish in the main event of UFC Louisville.

Marlon Vera
Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera plans to “go to the basement and pull all the demons” in UFC Abu Dhabi fight with Deiveson Figueiredo

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2024

UFC star Marlon Vera is planning to dig deep in order to come out on top against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira gives honest assessment of rumored Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus Du Plessis fight: “After we fought, he changed a little bit”

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has given his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s impending return to the Octagon.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland admits UFC pay is “utter garbage” in back and forth with Mike Perry: “I advocate for better pay for me and the entire roster”

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2024

Sean Strickland has once again given his thoughts on UFC fighter pay during a recent exchange with Mike Perry.