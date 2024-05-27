Gervonta Davis recalls the moment he knew David Benavidez was the real deal: “I didn’t know he was one of those guys”

Gervonta Davis didn’t know just how good David Benavidez is until he attended one of his fights. Benavidez is widely regarded as the best possible opponent for undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. Canelo is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Jaime Munguia. Benavidez’s next bout will be against Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the interim WBC light heavyweight championship. If Benavidez wins, many will wonder if he’ll go for the Canelo fight or attempt to take down the likes of Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. Benavidez’s fight with Gvozdyk is on the same card as Davis vs. Frank Martin, and “Tank” admits he’s in awe of “El Bandera Roja.” RELATED: GERVONTA DAVIS BACKS RYAN GARCIA AFTER DRUG TESTING FAILURE: “THEY DOING ANYTHING TO TAKE THE WIN FROM RYAN”

Gervonta Davis Witnessed David Benavidez’s Skills Up Close

During a press conference hyping up the June 15th card featuring Davis vs. Martin and Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk, “Tank” recalled when he first realized that the Mexican star was on another level (via BoxingScene.com).

“I went to a David Benavidez fight when he fought Caleb Plant,” Davis said. “At first, I didn’t know he was one of those guys until I actually went to his fight and put the earphones on. I was close up.”

Benavidez was also at the press conference and he expressed gratitude for being on the same card as one of boxing’s biggest names.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Benavidez said. “I have always wanted to fight on the same card as Gervonta Davis, and now that we’ve set it up, this is going to be the biggest card of the year.”

It’ll certainly be a big night for the PBC promotion when two of its bright stars share the same card inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.