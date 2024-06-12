VIDEO | Sean Strickland simulates water boarding in latest bizarre social media post

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland continues to push his own limits in and out of the Octagon.

Strickland is fresh off his split decision win over former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 302. He defeated Costa to get back in the win column, and potentially earn himself another middleweight title shot for his next fight.

Strickland has surged as a UFC fan favorite in recent years. After his upset win over then-champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, his stock in UFC circles skyrocketed.

While Strickland is enjoying the perks of newfound fame and fortune, he hasn’t toned down from his controversial, at times outright offensive persona. He’s attacked the LGBTQ+ community, women, and political correctness on social media and in interviews.

Strickland is known to push the envelope online, and his latest post might’ve been the strangest yet. Just days after his UFC 302 win, Strickland decided to see what waterboarding, a torture method, is like.