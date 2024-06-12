VIDEO | Sean Strickland simulates water boarding in latest bizarre social media post
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland continues to push his own limits in and out of the Octagon.
Strickland is fresh off his split decision win over former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 302. He defeated Costa to get back in the win column, and potentially earn himself another middleweight title shot for his next fight.
Strickland has surged as a UFC fan favorite in recent years. After his upset win over then-champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, his stock in UFC circles skyrocketed.
While Strickland is enjoying the perks of newfound fame and fortune, he hasn’t toned down from his controversial, at times outright offensive persona. He’s attacked the LGBTQ+ community, women, and political correctness on social media and in interviews.
Strickland is known to push the envelope online, and his latest post might’ve been the strangest yet. Just days after his UFC 302 win, Strickland decided to see what waterboarding, a torture method, is like.
Sean Strickland simulates waterboarding days after UFC 302
You can watch Strickland simulate waterboarding below.
After the above clip went viral, one fan asked Strickland why he decided to do it in the first place.
You think "I can just breathe lightly and take a big breath when the water stops" nope you are 100 percent drowning……….
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 12, 2024
“You think “I can just breathe lightly and take a big breath when the water stops”, nope you are 100 percent drowning…….” Strickland responded.
Strickland aims to sit out for a middleweight title shot against the winner of the expected championship fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis defeated Strickland at UFC 297 to earn the belt by split decision.
Strickland has won four of his last five fights since back-to-back losses to Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier in 2022. He’s expected to return by the end of 2024, although it’s uncertain if his wait for a title shot will prove rewarding.
In the meantime, Strickland is enjoying life away from the cage, even if he chooses to entertain himself in bizarre ways.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Sean Strickland UFC