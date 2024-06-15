UFC Vegas 93: ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 93 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira.
Perez (25-8 MMA) recently returned to the win column in emphatic fashion back in April, where he scored a sensational knockout victory over Matheus Nicola (see that here). That loss snapped a three-fight losing skid for the former flyweight title challenger, as Perez had previously suffered defeats at the hands of Deiveson Figueiredo, Alexandre Pantoja and Muhammad Mokaev.
Tatsuro Taira (15-0 MMA) currently boasts a perfect 5-0 record inside of the Octagon, his most recent win being a TKO victory over Carlos Hernandez this past December. The Japanese standout will be looking to enter title contention with a win over Perez this evening in Sin City.
UFC Vegas 93 is co-headlined by a bantamweight bout between Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5 MMA) and Miles Johns (14-2 MMA).
‘D’Silva’ last fought and defeated Cody Stamann (21-7 MMA) by unanimous decision in May of last year.
‘Chapo’ is hot off a unanimous decision win over Cody Gibson (19-10 MMA) this past March.
UFC Vegas 93 Main Card on ESPN2/ESPN+ (10pm EST)
Alex Perez (126) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126) –
Douglas Silva de Andrade (136) vs. Miles Johns (135) –
Timothy Cuamba (145) vs. Lucas Almeida (146) –
Brady Hiestand (135) vs. Garrett Armfield (135.5) –
Asu Almabayev (125.5) vs. Jose Johnson (126) –
Josh Quinlan (169.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (170) –
UFC Vegas 93 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN2/ESPN+ (7pm EST)
Tagir Ulanbekov (129.5) * vs. Joshua Van (125.5) –
Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Nate Maness (125.5) –
Carli Judice (125.5) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126) –
Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Westin Wilson (146) –
Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5) –
Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (114.5) vs. Julia Polastri (116) –
