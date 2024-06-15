UFC Vegas 93: ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 93 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira.

UFC Vegas 93, UFC, Results, Alex Perez, Tatsuro Taira

Perez (25-8 MMA) recently returned to the win column in emphatic fashion back in April, where he scored a sensational knockout victory over Matheus Nicola (see that here). That loss snapped a three-fight losing skid for the former flyweight title challenger, as Perez had previously suffered defeats at the hands of Deiveson Figueiredo, Alexandre Pantoja and Muhammad Mokaev.

Tatsuro Taira (15-0 MMA) currently boasts a perfect 5-0 record inside of the Octagon, his most recent win being a TKO victory over Carlos Hernandez this past December. The Japanese standout will be looking to enter title contention with a win over Perez this evening in Sin City.

UFC Vegas 93 is co-headlined by a bantamweight bout between Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5 MMA) and Miles Johns (14-2 MMA).

‘D’Silva’ last fought and defeated Cody Stamann (21-7 MMA) by unanimous decision in May of last year.

‘Chapo’ is hot off a unanimous decision win over Cody Gibson (19-10 MMA) this past March.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 93 Main Card on ESPN2/ESPN+ (10pm EST)

Alex Perez (126) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126) –

Douglas Silva de Andrade (136) vs. Miles Johns (135) –

Timothy Cuamba (145) vs. Lucas Almeida (146) –

Brady Hiestand (135) vs. Garrett Armfield (135.5) –

Asu Almabayev (125.5) vs. Jose Johnson (126) –

Josh Quinlan (169.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (170) –

UFC Vegas 93 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN2/ESPN+ (7pm EST)

Tagir Ulanbekov (129.5) * vs. Joshua Van (125.5) –

Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Nate Maness (125.5) –

Carli Judice (125.5) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126) –

Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Westin Wilson (146) –

Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5) –

Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (114.5) vs. Julia Polastri (116) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 93 main event between Alex Perez and Tatsuro Taira? Share your predictions in the comments on social media.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Perez Tatsuro Taira UFC UFC Vegas 93

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor issues statement after being forced out of UFC 303: "The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly"

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024
Brady Hiestand
UFC

Brady Hiestand says he and Garrett Armfield agreed to fight each other while in the sauna

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2024

Brady Hiestand is eager to fight again after being off for over a year.

Ariel Helwani, Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Ariel Helwani explodes at "Boot licker" Michael Bisping over criticism of UFC 303 reporting

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping are feuding over Helwani’s coverage of UFC 303.

Anthony Smith, Carlos Ulberg
Carlos Ulberg

Anthony Smith breaks down short-notice fight vs. Carlos Ulberg, says Ulberg "can't compete" against top contenders

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith feels Carlos Ulberg doesn’t have the skill set to give him any stress inside the Octagon.

Colby Covington, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Colby Covington viciously mocks Michael Chandler after UFC 303 cancelation

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington didn’t hesitate to tease Michael Chandler after the UFC 303 fight cancelation.

Michael Chandler and Max Holloway

REPORT | Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler was discussed before settling on new UFC 303 main event

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2024
Diego Lopes, UFC 300
Brian Ortega

Diego Lopes believes win over Brian Ortega at UFC 303 will lead to a title shot: "There's no doubt"

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes believes that he will fight for gold with a win over Brian Ortega.

Daniel Cormier, Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier firmly encourages Michael Chandler to "move on" after Conor McGregor fight postponement

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier wants to see Michael Chandler turn the page on his desired Conor McGregor clash after UFC 303’s cancelation.

UFC Vegas 93, UFC, Results, Alex Perez, Tatsuro Taira
UFC

UFC Vegas 93: ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Weigh-in Results - 1 Fighter Missed Weight

Susan Cox - June 14, 2024

UFC Vegas 93 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, June 14th.

Kamaru Usman
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Kamaru Usman responds to taunts from Shavkat Rakhmonov: “Don’t pull me down”

Susan Cox - June 14, 2024

Kamaru Usman is responding to taunts from Shavkat Rakhmonov.