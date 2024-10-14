Jake Paul sets crazy $5 million bet ahead of boxing match against Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has put forward the idea of an insane $5 million bet heading into his blockbuster showdown against Mike Tyson next month.

In case you haven’t heard, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to square off in a boxing match in November. In the eyes of many, this is an utterly bizarre move, especially considering that Mike Tyson is breathing down the neck of being 60 years old. Despite this, it seems as if the bout is going to go ahead – with Paul being the clear and obvious favorite. That’s largely due to his age, of course, with a few fans and pundits believing that ‘Iron Mike’ still has what it takes to catch him off guard.

RELATED: Eddie Hearn refuses to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson despite promoting undercard fighters: “He’s nearly 60!”

In a fight like this, it’s pretty hard to know how to approach it. Yes, it’s pretty gross, but millions are going to be tuning in around the world to watch it on Netflix. There’s clearly an appetite for it, which is why Paul has been able to make a deal happen.

In a recent post on social media, ‘The Problem Child’ managed to take things to the next level with an interesting bet suggestion.