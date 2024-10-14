Jake Paul sets crazy $5 million bet ahead of boxing match against Mike Tyson

By Harry Kettle - October 14, 2024

Jake Paul has put forward the idea of an insane $5 million bet heading into his blockbuster showdown against Mike Tyson next month.

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul

In case you haven’t heard, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to square off in a boxing match in November. In the eyes of many, this is an utterly bizarre move, especially considering that Mike Tyson is breathing down the neck of being 60 years old. Despite this, it seems as if the bout is going to go ahead – with Paul being the clear and obvious favorite. That’s largely due to his age, of course, with a few fans and pundits believing that ‘Iron Mike’ still has what it takes to catch him off guard.

RELATED: Eddie Hearn refuses to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson despite promoting undercard fighters: “He’s nearly 60!”

In a fight like this, it’s pretty hard to know how to approach it. Yes, it’s pretty gross, but millions are going to be tuning in around the world to watch it on Netflix. There’s clearly an appetite for it, which is why Paul has been able to make a deal happen.

In a recent post on social media, ‘The Problem Child’ managed to take things to the next level with an interesting bet suggestion.

Paul issues challenge to Tyson

“Mikey Mikey. If you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5 million. But if you don’t, then you have to get a tattoo that says, ‘I Love Jake Paul.’ Deal or no deal?”

Do you believe that there is any chance Mike Tyson will take this deal ahead of his fight against Jake Paul? If you had to put down a prediction, what is the most likely outcome of this encounter? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Conor McGregor, KSI

Conor McGregor again teases boxing match against KSI: "I'll fight him for that bulls*it song alone!"

Josh Evanoff - October 11, 2024
Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Eddie Hearn
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn refuses to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson despite promoting undercard fighters: "He's nearly 60!"

Josh Evanoff - October 11, 2024

Eddie Hearn has no interest in the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.

Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson predicts early KO win over Jake Paul: "I anticipate running after this guy for a round or two"

Fernando Quiles - October 11, 2024

Mike Tyson is promising to bring the violence to Jake Paul on November 15th.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reveals he previously contemplated killing himself and the plan he had to do the deed

Harry Kettle - October 11, 2024

Jake Paul has shockingly revealed that he once contemplated killing himself and even had a plan in place to do so.

Anthony Joshua knocked down by Daniel Dubois
Boxing News

Daniel Dubois confirms rematch with Anthony Joshua is next: "I was the better man on that night"

Josh Evanoff - October 10, 2024

IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois wants to face Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring again,

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira

Jake Paul claims he'd "1000 percent" beat Alex Pereira in Boxing, says Khalil Rountree Jr. exposed glaring holes

Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2024
Chad Johnson, James Harrison
Chad Johnson

Former NFL players Chad Johnson and James Harrison agree to exhibition MMA fight: "You won't be able to stand"

Josh Evanoff - October 8, 2024

Former NFL stars Chad Johnson and James Harrison will seemingly be facing off in the cage.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney
Boxing News

Bernard Hopkins hurls fiery rant at Devin Haney for lawsuit against Ryan Garcia

Fernando Quiles - October 4, 2024

Boxing legend Bernard Hopkins takes issue with Devin Haney suing Ryan Garcia.

Conor McGregor, Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford

Conor McGregor reiterates 200 million dollar offer to Terence Crawford, 'Bud' responds: "I'm tempted"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2024

It appears talks are still ongoing between former UFC champion Conor McGregor and Terence Crawford.

Terence Crawford and Conor McGregor
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford explains why he turned down two-fight offer against Conor McGregor

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024

Terence Crawford said he turned down a two-fight offer to face Conor McGregor.