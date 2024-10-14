Jake Paul sets crazy $5 million bet ahead of boxing match against Mike Tyson
Jake Paul has put forward the idea of an insane $5 million bet heading into his blockbuster showdown against Mike Tyson next month.
In case you haven’t heard, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to square off in a boxing match in November. In the eyes of many, this is an utterly bizarre move, especially considering that Mike Tyson is breathing down the neck of being 60 years old. Despite this, it seems as if the bout is going to go ahead – with Paul being the clear and obvious favorite. That’s largely due to his age, of course, with a few fans and pundits believing that ‘Iron Mike’ still has what it takes to catch him off guard.
In a fight like this, it’s pretty hard to know how to approach it. Yes, it’s pretty gross, but millions are going to be tuning in around the world to watch it on Netflix. There’s clearly an appetite for it, which is why Paul has been able to make a deal happen.
In a recent post on social media, ‘The Problem Child’ managed to take things to the next level with an interesting bet suggestion.
JAKE PAUL’S INSANE OFFER TO MIKE TYSON 😱👀 @jakepaul @MikeTyson pic.twitter.com/WxNMd00Uxn
— betr (@betr) October 8, 2024
Paul issues challenge to Tyson
“Mikey Mikey. If you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5 million. But if you don’t, then you have to get a tattoo that says, ‘I Love Jake Paul.’ Deal or no deal?”
Do you believe that there is any chance Mike Tyson will take this deal ahead of his fight against Jake Paul? If you had to put down a prediction, what is the most likely outcome of this encounter? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
