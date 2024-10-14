UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis predicts a finish in his next fight
UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has seemingly predicted a finish for his next fight inside the cage.
Over the course of the last few years, Dricus du Plessis has made a real name for himself in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He introduced himself as an emerging contender but in a short space of time, he made his way to the very top of the division.
Now, he is the UFC middleweight champ. He recently defended his belt against Israel Adesanya, with the expectation being that he will battle it out with Sean Strickland once again in the first few months of 2025.
Ahead of that heavily rumored collision, du Plessis has predicted that the scorecards won’t be required this time around.
The judges can stay home for this one…#stillknocks #preparetobeamazed pic.twitter.com/b9Ofvy2a98
— Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) October 14, 2024
du Plessis calls his shot
“The judges can stay home for this one… #stillknocks #preparetobeamazed”
We’re at the point now where it’s hard not to listen when he makes some kind of prediction. Dricus du Plessis is easily one of the most intriguing figures in mixed martial arts today, and it’ll be really interesting to see how he approaches his showdown with Strickland this time around. If he wins, then he’s already starting to build the kind of legacy that could eventually turn him into one of the best UFC middleweights of all time.
Either way, he’s got us all on the edge of our seats, and given that he’s just 30 years of age, we’d say he still has a lot left in the tank.
What do you believe is going to happen when Dricus du Plessis defends his belt against Sean Strickland? Just how far do you believe he can take the title? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
