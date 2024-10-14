UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis predicts a finish in his next fight

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has seemingly predicted a finish for his next fight inside the cage.

Over the course of the last few years, Dricus du Plessis has made a real name for himself in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He introduced himself as an emerging contender but in a short space of time, he made his way to the very top of the division.

Now, he is the UFC middleweight champ. He recently defended his belt against Israel Adesanya, with the expectation being that he will battle it out with Sean Strickland once again in the first few months of 2025.

Ahead of that heavily rumored collision, du Plessis has predicted that the scorecards won’t be required this time around.